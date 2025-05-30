Your Guide to OCSC's Jägermeister Cup Clash vs. Monterey Bay

May 30, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Kickoff: Saturday, May 31 (7:00 PM PDT)

Where: Cardinale Stadium (Seaside, CA)

How to Watch: ESPN+, KCAL+, FanDuel Sports Network

Available in the U.K.: USL on YouTube

OCSC enters their second match of the Jägermeister Cup looking to secure 3 points and move up the table in group A. A win would place the club mid-table and set them up nicely for the June 28th match at home against Sacramento Republic. The team and technical staff are confident that the club is beginning to find its form and is ready to put together some wins. The team has not won on the road yet in 2025, but they will need to secure some wins with three road games and a bi-week the next 30 days.

Fans can expect to see more of the positives from the last few games, as the midfield will continue to control the pace and possession, and the forwards will take advantage of various scenarios, including balls over the top and quick transitions. The club has been aggressive in the attack, and although middle of the table for goals scored with 13, the club is top four in shots with 133 shots in 10 USL Championship games.

Orange County SC will return to the Champ on June 28th for another Group A Jägermeister Cup match against NorCal Rivals Sacramento Republic. The theme for the evening will be Christmas in June. For tickets, click HERE.

Monterey Bay FC played their first Jägermeister Cup game of round one on Wednesday night, defeating Spokane Velocity 1-0. It was a hard-fought match, which saw several Monterey players receive knocks and a lot of first-team players receive significant minutes. The win breaks a 6-game winless streak and a 2-game scoreless streak for the Crisp and Kelp. They will need to bring the crowd and momentum into Saturday night if they are to have any chance of defeating an OCSC club that is beginning to find its form.

2024 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 8-16-10

Goals Scored: 29 | Goals Allowed: 44 I Clean Sheets:

Players to Watch:

F Mayele Malango

M Xavi Gnaulati

Last week we saw OC explode for 3 quality goals in the win over Colorado Springs, expect to see OC be aggressive and for the attacking crew to build upon last week with more clinical finishes as they continue to build team chemistry. Look. For Tristan Trager to play a big role in his return to Cardinale Stadium, where he scored multiple goals while playing for Monterey in 2024, including the 100th goal in club history. Cameron Dunbar and Chris Hegardt opened their 2025 scoring accounts on Saturday, and both are hungry for more goal contributions. Don't count out Mo War and Lyam MacKinnon, who lead the club with 2 goals 2 apiece. Expect Scott and Partida to control the middle of the field while controlling possession for OCSC. OCSC hasn't kept a clean sheet in 13 games, but that is a streak that keeper Colin Shutler is ready to end.

OCSC 2024 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 13-11-10

Goals Scored: 38 I Goals Allowed: 45 I Clean Sheets: 15

Players to Watch:

M Chris Hegardt

F Tristan Trager

All-time Record:

Orange County SC is 6-3-2 all-time against Monterey Bay Union FC (Last 5 against Monterey Bay FC - 3-1-1)

Previous Matchup: 2025 USL Championship

Orange County SC 0-3 Monterey Bay Union FC (March 22nd, 2025 - Championship Soccer Stadium, CA)







