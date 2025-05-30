Rhode Island Travels to Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Saturday

May 30, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh's 1-0 win vs. Rhode Island FC last time out broke a six-game winless stretch, marking its first USL Championship regular-season win since March and first road win of the season. Thanks to Danny Griffin's team-leading third goal of the year, Pittsburgh held onto a 1-0 lead and handed Rhode Island FC its first-ever loss at Centreville Bank Stadium, maintaining an unbeaten 2W-0L-1T record against the Ocean State club. In three all-time meetings, Bob Lilley's side has not allowed a single goal, outscoring RIFC 3-0. This week, the teams will head back to Highmark Stadium, where Pittsburgh holds a 2W-1L-0T record this season and will be hungry for its first-ever win in the USL Jägermeister Cup.

Despite scoring just one goal in its opening three regular-season games at Centreville Bank Stadium, Rhode Island FC has seen the vast majority of its recent attacking success on the road. In its last four road games across the USL Championship regular season and Jägermeister Cup, the Ocean State club has outscored its opponents 8-1, finding goals from six different players. In its last road win, a dominant 3-0 victory at Tampa Bay Rowdies, three different scorers found the back of the net from long range, scoring a trio of beautiful curling shots from well outside the 18-yard box to match its largest win margin of the season.

WHAT

Rhode Island FC travels to Highmark Stadium to face Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC in the Group Stage of the 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup.

WHO

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

Rhode Island FC

WHEN

Saturday, May 31

7:00 p.m. ET

WHERE

Highmark Stadium

510 W Station Square Dr.

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

BROADCAST

NESN+, ESPN+

RADIO

790 The Score (790 AM)







