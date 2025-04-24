New Cup, New Rules: What to Know About the USL Jägermeister Cup

April 24, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, Texas - As El Paso Locomotive FC continues their run in the U.S. Open Cup, a new tournament is on the horizon for them to set their eyes on. The USL Jägermeister Cup is set to begin this weekend featuring the 38 teams from USL Championship and USL League One.

Los Locos begin Jägermeister Cup play on the road at Texoma FC on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Sherman Bearcat Stadium in Sherman, Texas.

STRUCTURE

This is the second year of the USL Jägermeister Cup after it launched last season in USL League One. The closest comparison to the format of this tournament is the recently launched NBA Cup which also occurs during the regular season.

Teams were geographically split into six groups that feature six or seven teams. Every club will play four matches, two home and two away. These matches have been built into the regular season schedule which has now been condensed from 34 to 30 matches.

The six group winners advance to the knockout round beginning on August 20. The last two spots in that quarterfinal round will be awarded to the highest scoring teams in group play.

MATCH RULES

Unlike regular season matches, Jägermeister Cup matches will not end without a victor. If tied after 90 minutes, the match will go to a penalty shootout which promises more excitement to the tournament.

Points will be awarded as follows:

Win (3 points)

Penalty win (2 points)

Penalty loss (1 point)

Loss (0 points)

These matches will not count toward regular season standings given the interleague nature of some matchups.

SCHEDULE

Here is El Paso Locomotive FC's schedule for the Jägermeister Cup in Group Two:

Date Opponent Location Time

April 26 Texoma FC Sherman, Texas 6 pm

May 31 Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC El Paso, Texas 7 pm

July 19 Phoenix Rising FC El Paso, Texas 7 pm

July 26 Union Omaha Omaha, Nebraska 6 pm

Not playing: San Antonio FC, New Mexico United

The knockout stage will begin on August 20 with the semifinals on September 10 and the final on October 4. Regular season matches would be made up at later dates if needed.

ADDITIONAL INFO

For the knockout stage, teams will be randomly drawn into Pots A-D which will determine hosting priority. Two teams from the same group cannot face off in the quarterfinal round. A draw will be held for each knockout round.

There will be no caution accumulation across Jägermeister Cup matches. Cautions will also not count against regular season totals.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.