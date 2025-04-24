FC Tulsa Acquires Veteran Defender Lucas Stauffer Via Transfer from Lexington SC
April 24, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa News Release
TULSA - FC Tulsa has added veteran defender Lucas Stauffer to the squad, the club announced today. The 30-year-old joins the club following a distinguished career in the USL Championship and overseas, bringing valuable leadership, experience and versatility to the team's defense.
A seasoned professional, Stauffer arrives in Tulsa after stints with Lexington SC, El Paso Locomotive FC, and Las Vegas Lights FC. Over the course of his career, he has accumulated 80 league appearances, with 74 starts, contributing six goals and eight assists along the way. Known for his versatility and defensive prowess, Stauffer adds depth to the backline and further strengthens FC Tulsa's defensive unit.
"We're thrilled to welcome Lucas to FC Tulsa," said Caleb Sewell, Sporting Director and General Manager of FC Tulsa. "Lucas brings an exceptional mix of tenacity, intelligence and consistency to our back line. His defending speaks for itself, relentless, sharp and fearless, but just as importantly, he's the kind of high-character individual who elevates the culture of a locker room. We believe in who he is as a player and as a person, and we're confident he'll play a key role in helping push this group forward."
A native of Owensboro, Kentucky, Stauffer was acquired by Lexington SC in December 2024, where he was under contract but did not make a competitive appearance. He most recently played for El Paso Locomotive FC, where he started 28 of 29 matches in the 2024 season. During that time, he recorded 37 tackles and 21 interceptions, while also contributing offensively with a goal against Sacramento Republic FC and two assists.
Stauffer enjoyed a career year in 2023 with Las Vegas Lights FC, posting three goals and six assists while adding career marks in crosses (96), tackles won (47), and interceptions (33). His ability to contribute in all areas of the pitch will make him a key asset to FC Tulsa's defensive and attacking schemes.
In addition to his time in the USL Championship, Stauffer has experience playing internationally in Germany, with stints at FSV Wacker 90 Nordhausen (2019-20) and FC Carl Zeiss Jena (2020-22). He began his professional journey as the No. 26 pick in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft by Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
Before his professional career, Stauffer was a standout player at Creighton University, earning All-Big East First Team honors in both 2016 and 2017.
