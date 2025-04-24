Detroit City Football Club Signs Goalkeeper Carlos Saldaña to Contract Extension, Keeping him in the Rouge and Gold Through 2026

DETROIT - Today, Detroit City Football Club announced that goalkeeper Carlos Saldaña (Legacy No. 212) has signed a contract extension with the club, keeping him in the Rouge and Gold through the 2026 season. Saldaña has made 19 appearances for Le Rouge since joining the club ahead of the 2024 season.

In the 2025 campaign, Saldaña has made four starts in goal for Detroit City FC, boasting a record of 3-1-0 when getting the start, making seven saves, and keeping one clean sheet.

In 2024, Saldaña debuted for Detroit City FC against the Michigan Stars of NISA in the US Open Cup, where he kept a clean sheet in his first match for the club. Saldaña truly introduced himself to the Detroit City FC faithful on the road to the Houston Dynamo of Major League Soccer in the US Open Cup, where he won the penalty shootout for Detroit City by making a save and scoring the final penalty kick to see Le Rouge advance past the defending champions in last year's Open Cup.

Before joining the club, Saldaña spent two seasons at fellow USL Championship club Sacramento Republic FC and worked with current Detroit City FC head coach Danny Dichio, who also joined Le Rouge from Sacramento Republic.

Detroit City FC is back at historic Keyworth Stadium on Saturday, April 26, for the club's debut in the 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup, facing off against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC in the first match of the Group Stage in Group 4. Tickets for Saturday's match are available here.

For more information about Detroit City FC, visit detcityfc.com and follow @DetroitCityFC on X and Facebook and @detroitcityfootballclub on Instagram.

