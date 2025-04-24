San Antonio FC Battles Back in 3-2 Win over Colorado Springs

April 24, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC pushed its unbeaten streak over Colorado Springs to 14 straight matches as it defeated the Switchbacks 3-2 Wednesday at Toyota Field.

It was a tale of two halves between the Western Conference rivals, with San Antonio falling behind 0-2 after a pair of Switchbacks goals in the 21st and 42nd minutes.

Jorge Hernandez once again found the scoresheet for San Antonio, turning at the top of the box and finding space to shoot and catch the keeper off guard for the team's first goal in the 51st minute. The midfielder then showed off his playmaking prowess, assisting Mohamed Omar's header to tie the match in the 58th minute.

Alex Greive secured all three points with the winning goal in the 65th minute as the forward poked the ball through the Switchbacks defense to give SAFC the 3-2 result.

San Antonio FC moves back into first place in the Western Conference standings with 15 points, improving to 5-2-0 in league play.

Scoring Summary:

COS: Matthew Real (Assisted by Steven Echevarria) 21'

COS: Justin Dhillon (Assisted by Herbert Endeley) 42'

SA: Jorge Hernandez (Assisted by Alex Crognale) 51'

SA: Mohamed Omar (Assisted by Jorge Hernandez) 58'

SA: Alex Greive (Assisted by Almir Soto) 65'

Next Up

San Antonio FC hits the road for its first USL Jägermeister Cup group-stage match against Phoenix Rising FC. Kickoff is set for 9:00 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on ESPN+. The 10th anniversary season is presented by Toyota.

Postgame Notes:

SAFC improves to 5-2-0 on the season, sitting atop the Western Conference standings in first place with 15 points.

San Antonio moves to 13-3-6 all-time against Colorado Springs, remaining unbeaten against the Switchbacks in 14 straight meetings dating back to 2019.

Midfielder Jorge Hernandez scored his team-leading fourth goal of the campaign, doubling his total from each of the last two seasons, while also providing his first assist of the year.

Midfielder Mohamed Omar scored his first goal for the club, becoming the eighth different scorer for SAFC this season.

Forward Alex Greive scored his second goal of the season, now the third SAFC player to net multiple goals in 2025.

San Antonio FC earns its second multi-goal comeback of the season, also defeating Lexington SC 3-2 in March.

SAFC has scored in its last 13 USL Championship matches, scoring 22 goals in that run.

SAFC won for the first time after trailing at halftime since October 2024.

San Antonio's 13 goals are tied for the most in USL Championship.

Hernandez made his 150th USL Championship regular season appearance in the match.

San Antonio recorded a season-high 16 shots and seven shots on target in the match.

SAFC Assistant Coach Fredy Herrera stepped in as acting head coach while Carlos Llamosa served his one-game suspension from last match's red card.

Defender Mitchell Taintor made his first appearance back from injury, playing the full 90 minutes.

Attendance: 3,735

SAFC Starting XI: Richard Sanchez, Jimmy Medranda (Nicky Hernandez 78'), Mitchell Taintor (Captain), Alex Crognale, Nelson Flores Blanco, Almir Soto, Juan Osorio (Mohamed Omar 45'), Luke Haakenson (Lucio Berron 45'), Jorge Hernandez, Andres Paredes (Juan Agudelo 88'), Alex Greive (Diogo Pacheco 78')

Substitutions Not Used: Shannon Gomez, Dyllan Mendoza, Daniel Namani

Disciplinary Summary:

COS: Yellow Card (Marco Micaletto) 3'

SA: Yellow Card (Lucio Berron) 48'

COS: Red Card (Matthew Real) 56'

SA: Yellow Card (Jimmy Medranda) 71'

SA: Yellow Card (Diogo Pacheco) 87'

COS: Yellow Card (Aidan Rocha) 88'

COS: Yellow Card (Juan Tejada) 90+2'

Quotes:

Assistant Coach Fredy Herrera

(On the win)

"First of all, it's not easy to come back from a two-zero game. It takes a lot of courage to stick to the game plan, and the guys did it. As a staff, we just have to say we're proud of them for the way they reacted. There's always space to grow, things to correct, and that's what we learn from, from the goals we conceded, but, you know, happy to achieve the goal that we had, getting those three points, and at this point, if I'm not mistaken, we're first in the league, so that's one of our goals."

(On the difference in the second half)

"Extra energy, I would say. As a staff, we told them that we were okay with the way they were playing. We were creating, especially in the build up phase we were doing good things, and there were a lot of things to be proud of, of the way we did it. We just need that final third, having more strong actions there, and then that was pretty much what we focused on in the first half and it was just, you know, the extra mile that we needed to run just to get inside the box. And that to our team will make the difference. Extra energy.

(On the team's different goalscorers this season)

"I think it's teamwork. The [striker] position is judged by how many goals you score, but as a staff, as coaches, we look all the things they do to create chances to have other players scoring goals. It's teamwork. We don't really go by that one player. We go as a team, and we do good things. We're growing, and we're very happy for more than the result, the way we play. I think we are achieving things that are going to get us to a good spot on the table, for sure."

Midfielder Mohamed Omar

(On what tonight's win means following the last few matches)

"I'll be completely honest. The past few weeks, although the results haven't been going our way, I've actually felt like we've been playing some decent football, so I think a match like tonight, it only reiterates that we continue to have confidence and belief in our way, and the result will speak for itself, and especially tonight, I think that just builds the group's resilience. It shows that's a group that's always going to going to persevere and never back down."

(On the team's halftime talk being down 0-2)

"The halftime message was just one of continuing to believe. There's going to be goals conceded in games. There's two teams fighting for the same result, the same three points, but I didn't necessarily feel like our group had any reason to feel worried. It's a good Colorado side, but that's just me having total belief and confidence in our group and what we do, and I think you guys saw that in the second half. It was just a group that was resilient, continued to persevere, and we leaned on everyone."

(On scoring his first goal for the club)

"That goal just came with so many different emotions. You know, last season was difficult, just dealing with the injury and feeling bummed out because I wasn't able to be out there with my brothers and be on that pitch with them, so coming in this season, I just felt rejuvenated and had a lot to prove, not only to myself, but to everybody, and on top of that, I had some family in the crowd tonight, so that, that made it really, really special as well."

Midfielder Jorge Hernandez

(On how the team shut down Colorado Springs defensively in the second half)

"I think it was just lack of confidence and talking from the whole team. The first half was very slow, and just finally, that second half we came out more confident, and that changed the whole momentum, and when we start pressing, when the whole team starts pressing, it's hard to get by us."

(On the pivotal moment in the second half)

"We said we're going to come out with everything, and if we score one goal playing at home, you know, behind all our supporters and our fans, we know that it's pretty [tough] for the other team. It's pressure from us, pressure from the fans. We knew if we got a goal early, we were going to win this game, and that's exactly what happened."

