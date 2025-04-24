Birmingham Legion FC Unveils "Hunt for Glory" Kits

April 24, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - With the excitement of the 2025 USL Jagermeister Cup set to get underway, Birmingham Legion FC will be wearing something special for the occasion. In partnership with hummel, the club revealed on Thursday its Hunt for Glory kits.

Forged at the crossroads of tradition and modernity, the two unique kits will be worn throughout the Jagermeister Cup that features clubs from USL Championship and USL League One, starting this Sunday when Legion FC welcomes Chattanooga Red Wolves SC. Tickets for the match are available with a limited-run of reversible kits in stock exclusively at the Legion FC team store at Protective Stadium on match day to purchase.

"The release of these kits represents an amazing partnership between Legion FC, hummel and USL," said Chief Business Officer Nick Hall. "Being able to tie these designs into the rich Birmingham culture was the highlight of the process."

The Hunt for Glory kits draw inspiration from both the origins of Jagermeister and the bountiful outdoor culture of Alabama.

The dark kit boasts a custom camouflage pattern that is reimagined through a streetwear lens and blends natural earth tones with Legion FC's bold identity to strike a balance between heritage and contemporary edge. The white kit draws inspiration from the iconic origins of Jagermeister with emblazoned antlers of the stag, symbolizing resilience and vigilance along with the raw, untamed spirit of the Southern wilderness.

Through the fusion of folklore, grit and urban influence, the Hunt for Glory kits create a statement that speaks to Birmingham's relentless drive by embodying the hunt in the unwavering pursuit of victory.

This Sunday's match against Chattanooga marks Legion FC's first ever appearance in the USL Jagermeister Cup. Started by the USL in 2024, the first iteration of the in-season tournament featured clubs only from USL League One with the 2025 version expanding to include USL Championship clubs. Birmingham was drawn into Group 3 of the tournament which includes Chattanooga and Forward Madison FC from League One, along with Indy Eleven and FC Tulsa from the Championship. The top teams from all six groups will advance to the knockout rounds with the championship game slated for October 11.

Kick off for Legion FC's opening match against Chattanooga is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. CT on Sunday from Protective Stadium. The Hunt for Glory kits will only be sold in-stadium during the match, so fans that would like to get their hands on them must be in attendance.

