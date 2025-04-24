LouCity, Lexington SC to Compete for Commonwealth Cup

April 24, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Professional soccer clubs Lexington SC and Louisville City FC will meet this season with a trophy on the line as Republic Bank presents the Commonwealth Cup.

The Commonwealth Cup will go to the team that wins the head-to-head series between these new rivals. The first match will be played Thursday, May 1 - Kentucky Derby weekend - at Louisville's Lynn Family Stadium. The return game is set for Saturday, July 26, at Lexington SC Stadium.

LouCity and Lexington are working together on the Commonwealth Cup's design. The clubs are also planning a summer service project benefitting local food pantries in conjunction with Republic Bank, Kentucky's top-rated community bank.

"Republic Bank is proud to sponsor the Commonwealth Cup between Louisville City Football Club and Lexington Sporting Club," said Logan Pichel, CEO and President of Republic Bank. "For over 40 years, Republic Bank's 'goal' has been to enable the communities we serve to thrive. We aim to make that goal a reality for our clients, shareholders, associates, and communities - and to celebrate each and every goal in this epic matchup. Whether it's the Commonwealth Cup or through other important initiatives and programs, Republic Bank is honored to be part of all the exciting action on and off the pitch in Louisville, Lexington, and beyond."

This year, Lexington SC rose the ranks to join LouCity in the USL Championship, the United Soccer League's top flight consisting of 24 teams across the country. The clubs' venues are separated by roughly 75 miles as LouCity competes in its 11th season and Lexington its third.

In the event of split results this season, the Commonwealth Cup will go to the club with the highest goal differential before other traditional two-legged soccer tiebreakers determine a winner.

"Moving up the USL Championship league is a milestone moment for Lexington SC, and the introduction of the Commonwealth Cup shows how far the game has come in Kentucky," said Lexington SC CEO Kim Shelton. "Together with LouCity and Republic Bank, we're shaping a future that puts Kentucky soccer on the national stage."

Anticipation is building for the Commonwealth Cup's first leg. Kickoff at Lynn Family Stadium is set for 8 p.m. on May 1, conveniently after Churchill Downs' races that afternoon. LouCity vs. Lexington is an official Kentucky Derby Festival event with tickets and more information available at LouCity.com/Lexington.

"Our rivalry with Lexington is something bigger than two soccer games a year," said LouCity President James O'Connor. "We're thrilled to partner with Republic Bank in elevating the series, building a stronger city and state, and making an impact in the community through the power of soccer. The Commonwealth Cup provides a platform that unites Kentucky's pro soccer clubs, and that will only encourage growth for the game in our communities. Of course, we're always excited by the opportunity to lift a trophy, too. We hope to see the stands packed with purple May 1 for a massive game at Lynn Family Stadium."

Having tested one another in preseason play the last two years, Louisville and Lexington have met only once previously for an official game, in the second round of the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. LouCity defeated Lexington, 1-0, at Lynn Family Stadium. At the time, Lexington was a member of USL League One.

