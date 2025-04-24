Roots Head to Washington for USL Jägermeister Cup Debut at Spokane Velocity

April 24, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Roots are coming off their best stretch of soccer in the USL Championship this season. After winning back-to-back regular season contests, Oakland will take a weekend off from league play to begin their search for the 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup as they head to Washington state for a Group Stage fixture versus Spokane Velocity on Sunday, April 27th at 4 PM PT.

The match will represent a number of firsts for Roots, who will be making their debut in the competition after last year's initial version of the tournament only featured USL League One clubs. It will also mark the first meeting between Roots and League One side Spokane Velocity.

Roots' success in their last two USL Championship matches has landed several players among the top of various leaguewide leaderboards. Wolfgang Prentice's four goals both lead the team and have him tied for fifth in scoring across the league, Peter Wilson's three assists have him sitting in a tie for second place in that category, and goalkeeper Kendall McIntosh's 19 saves puts him alone in third place among all netminders.

The Jägermeister Cup provides a unique set of rules when compared to regular season play. Oakland will begin the tournament as part of the tournament's Group 1 along with

AV Alta FC, Las Vegas Lights FC, Monterey Bay FC, Orange County SC, Sacramento Republic FC, and their first opponent Spokane Velocity FC.

During the group stage of the tournament teams will accumulate points to determine which teams move to the knockout stage. A win in regulation earns a team three points, while a loss in regulation earns zero.

Unlike both USL Playoffs and the U.S. Open Cup, however, matches that are drawn at the end of regulation will head straight to Penalty Kicks to decide a winner. Winning the penalty kick shootout will earn your team two points, while a loss following penalties will earn one.

Following four Group Stage fixtures, the top team in each of the tournament's six groups will advance to the knockout stage, as well as the two next best teams as Wild Cards.

Roots will return to USL Championship regular season play following Sunday's cup fixture as they set to host Sacramento Republic FC in 2025's first edition of the NorCal Derby on Sunday, May 4th at 4 PM PT at the Oakland Coliseum. Oakland's next action in the Jägermeister Cup will come on May 31st when Roots head to Lancaster, California for another Group Stage bout versus AV Alta FC.

