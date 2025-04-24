Lexington Sporting Club and Lucas Stauffer Agree to Mutual Contract Termination

April 24, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, KY  - Lexington Sporting Club and defender Lucas Stauffer have mutually agreed to terminate his contract for the remainder of the 2025 USL Championship season. The decision was made following collaborative discussions between the club and player.

Stauffer, who joined Lexington SC ahead of the 2025 season, has brought professionalism and character to the squad throughout his time in Lexington. After thoughtful consideration from both sides, the agreement reflects a shared understanding of the best path forward at this time.

"We care deeply about our players and their futures, both on and off the pitch," said Head Coach Terry Boss. "Lucas is a top professional, and we want what's best for him as he continues his journey. He'll always be part of the Lexington SC family, and we wish him all the success in the world moving forward."

Lexington Sporting Club extends its gratitude to Lucas for his efforts and impact during his time with the club and sends him best wishes for what's ahead.

