New Mexico United Wins Fifth Straight, Earns Share of First Place

April 24, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United earned their fifth straight victory on Wednesday night, finishing the evening even with San Antonio on points at the top of the USL Championship Western Conference. Ousman Jabang scored the winner for New Mexico - his first career goal - as the Black & Yellow cruised to their fourth straight clean sheet, each by a 1-0 scoreline.

For just the second time in league play this season, United scored in the first half, taking a 1-0 lead in the 29th minute. Marlon Vargas played a short corner to Mukwelle Akale, who crossed toward the back post, aiming for Jaylin Lindsey. The ball was intercepted, but not cleared, by a Monterey defender, squirting out to Jabang, just outside the six-yard box, who one-timed a right-footed shot past Monterey Bay goalkeeper Nico Campuzano for the only score of the match.

Alex Tambakis earned his fourth consecutive shutout in the victory, leaving him just two away from the all-time USL Championship record for clean sheets. Tambakis didn't need to make a save in this one, as Monterey Bay did not manage a shot on goal, but he was off his line several times to claim crosses and long balls, and keep United in front.

New Mexico United returns to action this Saturday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. They'll venture into Jagermeister Cup play for the first time, taking on reigning two-time USL League One winners Union Omaha.

