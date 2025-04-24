North Carolina FC Match against Loudoun United Rescheduled to July 26

April 24, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

North Carolina FC News Release







CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC's home match against Loudoun United FC in the 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup has been rescheduled to Saturday, July 26, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The match was originally scheduled for Friday, July 25. Tickets for the match are available here.

NCFC kicks off its Jägermeister Cup campaign this Friday, April 25, at 7 p.m. ET against longtime rival Charlotte Independence. Tickets are available.

