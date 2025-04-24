Monterey Bay Falls 1-0 to New Mexico United at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque

April 24, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico - Monterey Bay FC (4-2-2, 14 points) fell by a score of 1-0 against New Mexico United (5-1-0, 15 points) at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque. Adam Larsson made his return to the pitch for Monterey Bay as a second-half substitute, his first appearance following a five-match absence due to injury.

Monterey Bay's first opportunity of the match came 13 minutes in with a little bit of possession followed by a shot from distance by Mobi Fehr, but his shot missed wide of the right post. New Mexico United put together a quality look of their own four minutes later, but the shot by Ousman Jabang with nobody around was skied over the crossbar from just beyond the top of the box. In the 20th minute, Adrian Rebollar got behind the hosts' back line and looked to chip the goalkeeper at the end of his run, but the shot missed just wide. Following a scramble inside the box in the 29th minute, the ball fell to the right foot of Jabang and he buried it to put New Mexico United on top 1-0 inside the first half hour. Just before the end of the half, a handball gave Monterey Bay a free kick from just outside the box on the right side, but no one in Crisp could get onto the end of the ball from Fehr and the half ended with New Mexico in front.

Second-half substitute Sami Guediri was active straight away to start the second 45, combining with Mayele Malango to create some havoc inside the box for Monterey Bay, but the ball across was cleared out for a corner, to no avail. Larsson entered the match at the hour mark for his first appearance since exiting with an injury in week two of league play and looked to make an instant impact, but his shot missed just wide to the left. New Mexico came back with a chance of their own in the 65th minute, but the shot by Luiz Fernando missed high and wide to the right. Wes Fonguck earned a free kick for the Crisp-and-Kelp that was taken by Anton Søjberg and picked out Nico Gordon, but the header missed over the crossbar. In the 81st minute, Søjberg whipped another ball in, this time finding the head of Alex Lara on the end of a corner kick, but Lara's header missed inches wide of the far post and the match ultimately ended 1-0 in favor of New Mexico.

Up Next

Monterey Bay FC returns home to face Miami FC in a Sunday matinee at 4:00 p.m. PT on May 4 for Star Wars Night at Cardinale Stadium. The match will be broadcast locally via KION on Central Coast CW (35.1 over the air, channel 14 Xfinity), with live streaming available on ESPN+.

Additional Notes

Missing the match due to injury were Alex Dixon (lower body), Xavi Gnaulati (upper body), Diego Gutiérrez (lower body), and Grant Robinson (lower body).

Information

Date: April 23, 2025

Venue: Isotopes Park; Albuquerque, New Mexico

Weather: Sunny and 76°F

Scoring Summary: 1 2 F

New Mexico United 1 0 1

Monterey Bay FC 0 0 0

NM: Ousman Jabang 29'

Lineups

New Mexico United (4-4-2): Alex Tambakis; Jaylin Lindsey, Kalen Ryden, Jon-Talen Maples, Will Seymore; Luiz Fernando (Orrin McKinze Gaines II, 75'), Gedion Zelalem (Daniel Bruce, 81'), Mukwelle Akale, Ousman Jabang (Tomas Pondeca, 75'); Marlon Vargas (Anthony Herbert, 86'), Zico Bailey

Subs not used: Kristopher Shakes, Jackson DuBois, Jace Sais, Thomas Amang

Monterey Bay FC (4-2-3-1): Nico Campuzano; Joel Garcia Jr., Carlos Guzmán, Nico Gordon, Miles Lyons (Sami Guediri, 45'); Wesley Fonguck (Ethan Bryant, 80'), Pierce Gallaway (Alex Lara, 62'); Mayele Malango (Adam Larsson, 61'), Mobi Fehr (Anton Søjberg, 61'), Adrian Rebollar; Ilijah Paul

Subs not used: Sam Gomez, Luke Ivanovic

Stats Summary: NM / MB

Shots: 12 / 6

Shots on Goal: 5 / 0

Saves: 0 / 4

Corner Kicks: 6 / 4

Fouls: 17 / 14

Possession: 56.2% / 43.8%

Misconduct Summary

NM: Will Seymore (caution) 26'

MB: Jordan Stewart, head coach (caution) 90+2'

MB: Alex Lara (caution) 90+3 ¬Â²

Officials

Referee: Greg Dopka

Assistant Referee: Christian Clerc

Assistant Referee: Noah Kenyawani

Fourth Official: Cuauhtemoc Delgadillo

