North Carolina FC Returns Home for the Dogwood Derby in the USL JÄgermeister Cup

CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC faces off against Dogwood Derby rival Charlotte Independence for the first match of the 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup on Friday, April 25, at 7 p.m. ET at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park.

The match will be streamed live on ESPN+

Currently, NCFC sits at 2W-3L-3D (8 points) and in fifth place in the Eastern Conference after dropping two straight matches against New Mexico United and Miami FC.

In the loss to Miami on Saturday, defender Patrick Burner made his USL debut in the 68' while fellow defender Paco Craig scored his first goal of the 2025 campaign.

NCFC recently defeated Charlotte, 3-1, in the third round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Tuesday, April 15.

Forward Oalex Anderson and midfielder Rodrigo Da Costa helped NCFC overcome a one-goal deficit in the second half. Anderson scored his first goal of the season in the 71' to level the match. Da Costa gave NCFC the lead in the 74', and then got his second of the night three minutes later.

USL Jägermeister Cup Format

The 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup will feature all 38 professional USL men's clubs competing in a World Cup-style tournament throughout the regular season.

The USL Jägermeister Cup will consist of six regional groups, with six or seven teams assigned by league or conference affiliation per group. Each team will play four matches - two home, two away - in group play with home assignments being randomly drawn. The group stage kicks off April 26 and concludes the weekend of July 26. After the group stage, a draw will set the matchups for the single-elimination knockout rounds, which will begin three weeks later. The USL Jägermeister Cup will conclude with the Final on the weekend of Oct. 4.

North Carolina FC is a part of Group 5 along with Charlotte Independence, Lexington SC, Loudoun United FC, Louisville City FC, and Richmond Kickers.

Scouting Charlotte

After falling to NCFC in the third round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, Charlotte rebounded with a 3-2 win over South Georgia Tormenta FC on Sunday, April 20. Forward Jon Bakero, who scored the lone Charlotte goal against NCFC, knocked one in to help secure the win.

Goalkeeper Matt Levy continues his strong 2025 season, making 12 saves and conceding only four goals. Levy also has two clean sheets on the season, which is tied for third in League One.

Currently, Charlotte sits in fifth place in the USL League One standings at 2-1-2 (8 points).

Up Next

NCFC goes back on the road for Week 8 of the regular season, this time visiting the Steel City to take on Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. This will be the second meeting between the two clubs, with the first ending in a 1-1 draw to kickoff the 2025 season. The match will be streamed live on ESPN+.

