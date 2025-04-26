Lexington SC Men Suffer Heartbreak Finish in USL Jägermeister Cup Versus Loudoun United FC

Lexington SC forward Cory Burke vs. Loudoun United FC

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington SC fell to Loudoun United FC in the first match of the USL Jägermeister Cup group stage in Lexington SC Stadium on Saturday after a late heartbreaker.

"A new tournament format like this is exciting, and it's good for the league," Head Coach Terry Boss said. "Our players are excited about it. Of course, it's a disappointing end to what I thought was a relatively good performance, we were creating our chances, we just got to start taking our chances."

Each end of the pitch started the game with high intensity and offensive pressure with both teams creating multiple scoring opportunities throughout the first half.

Loudoun had three shots on goal that were deflected by Lexington's goalkeeper Logan Ketterer and thus the first half ended scoreless.

The second half continued with heavy pressure from both sides as each team battled to find the back of the net. Fans in attendance cheered on the Lads in Green as they, too, hoped to see a USL Jägermeister Cup win.

"It was great to hear," Captain Speedy Williams said. "From the warmup I could tell that the energy was alive."

Despite strong chances from the Greens, however, it was a 97th minute heartbreaker from Loudoun's Joshua Erlandson that would decide the final score. The goal was assisted by Abdellatif Aboukoura.

From there, with time not on its side, Lexington SC was unable to put the ball in the back of the net before the full-time whistle sounded.

"It's a great competition. We're obviously bitterly disappointed to lose the game late, that's just going to be another lesson along the way," said Eliot Goldthorp. "We've been working hard as a group. I thought there was some special moments there, we deserved to win the game in parts. I think we created some great chances, and it's about building on that."

With game one of the cup completed, Lexington SC will return to action on Thursday, May 1, for a road trip to face off against Louisville City FC in the newly named Commonwealth Cup. That match will take place inside Lynn Family Stadium and kick off at 8 p.m. ET.

