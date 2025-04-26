Indy Eleven Win USL Jägermeister Cup Debut

April 26, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Madison, Wis. - Indy Eleven made its USL Jägermeister Cup debut in impressive fashion with a 4-0 victory at Forward Madison FC to take an early lead in the Group 3 standings.

Boys in Blue goalkeeper Hunter Sulte celebrated his 23rd birthday a day late with a clean sheet, making three saves, including an impressive left-handed stop in the 17th minute off a shot from Juan Galindrez, with center backs James Musa and Ben Ofeimu combining to clear the rebound.

The best offensive chance for the visitors in the first half came in the 31st minute when Bruno Rendon centered to midfielder Jack Blake, whose shot caromed off the crossbar.

Indy Eleven got its offense going in the second half after the insertion of subs Elvis Amoh and Elliot Collier in the 56th minute.

Captain Aodhan Quinn made a steal outside the area in the 69th minute, then took one dribble and delivered a quick strike to give his team a 1-0 lead.

Three minutes later, Amoh centered to Blake, who took three fast dribbles and made a quick touch to Collier. The 6'5 Collier one-touched it back to Blake, who buried it to give his team a 2-0 edge.

In the 84th, Collier made a move inside the area and struck a right-footed shot that was stopped, but Amoh pounced on the rebound to make it 3-0.

Amoh struck again in the 93rd minute for his second goal of the match and his third in the last two games. Blake started the play, feeding forward Maalique Foster on the right side. Foster centered it to Amoh whose initial try was stopped, but once again he cashed in on the rebound for the final score of the night.

Indy Eleven took the early lead in the USL Jägermeister Cup Group 3 standings with three points, followed by One Knoxville SC with two. Those two teams will meet on May 24 at Knoxville in the second of four Group Stage games.

Indy Eleven's next USL Championship match is on Saturday, May 3 vs. Detroit City FC at 7 pm at Carroll Stadium. Single-game tickets for all matches are available via Ticketmaster. Season, Flex Plan, Group, and Hospitality tickets are available here. For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.

