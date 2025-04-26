Final Flurry Sinks Hounds in Jäger Cup Opener

April 26, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

The Pittsburgh Riverhounds came up just short after a frantic final five minutes, as a goal by Darren Smith gave Detroit City FC a 1-0 win in the USL Jägermeister Cup opener for both teams this afternoon at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck, Mich.

The Hounds nearly tied the match in a late flurry during the final minute of stoppage time. Illal Osumanu redirected a Sean Suber cross toward goal from close range, but sprawling Detroit defender Devon Amoo-Mensah was able to poke the ball away from the goal line before the Hounds' Jorge Garcia could tap it in.

The loss - which does not count in the USL Championship standings - puts the Hounds at the bottom of Group 4 after the first of four group matches in the Jägermeister Cup competition.

First half

The Hounds came out with a forward pressing mindset on the road, and they were able to pin the hosts in their own half and create some solid chances. A pair of early Luke Biasi crosses from the left caused particular danger; the first forced a difficult catch by Detroit goalie Carlos Saldaña as he bumped into the post, and the second set up a Danny Griffin header that forced an 11th-minute save by Saldaña.

Minutes later from a corner kick, Amoo-Mensah had Detroit's first look at goal, winning a header but sending it over the bar with power.

In the 24th minute, Aidan O'Toole got a step on the Detroit defense and was striding toward goal, but Michael Bryant pulled back the Hounds attacker just enough to put him off balance while not drawing the referee's whistle, despite protests from the Hounds.

Second half

Detroit became the more dangerous side after the break. In the 61st minute, Hounds goalkeeper Jacob Randolph had to dive low to make a highlight-reel first save of the match, denying Alex Villanueva 's shot after a corner kick was only headed clear as far as the top of the box.

As time wound down, Smith put a soft header on goal that was saved by Randolph, but it was a sign of things to come. In the first minute of stoppage time, Smith won another header just in front of the penalty spot, and this time, he was able to turn the cross from Ben Morris inside the left post for the go-ahead goal.

The Hounds weren't out of it completely, and had one final, excellent chance.

Suber received a long cross from the right side and carried the ball toward the goal line on the left before hitting a low pass that found Osumanu at the top of the 6-yard box. The center back didn't make clean contact but still turned the ball toward goal and past Saldaña. Amoo-Mensah was on his backside in the scramble, but the Detroit defender managed to get enough on the ball to turn it away from the goal line and avoid Garcia, who was searching for the rebound.

Modelo Man of the Match

Danny Griffin played a much higher position than usual, but his work rate remained the same leading the Hounds' press. He finished the match with two shots on goal, 10 touches in the Detroit box and had three successful dribble, all team highs. He also contested 20 duels in the match - winning nine - and connected on 11 of 14 passes in the final third of the field.

What's next?

After four straight road matches, the Hounds finally return to the friendly confines of Highmark Stadium for a league match against North Carolina FC (2-3-2). It will be the second meeting between the teams, who played to a 1-1 draw in the season opener March 8 in North Carolina.

Riverhounds SC lineup (3-4-1-2) - Jacob Randolph; Sean Suber, Beto Ydrach, Illal Osumanu; Luke Biasi (Guillaume Vacter 83'), Jackson Walti, Bradley Sample (Jorge Garcia 83'), Perrin Barnes (Max Broughton 71'); Robbie Mertz; Danny Griffin, Aidan O'Toole (Bertin Jacquesson 71')

Detroit City FC lineup (4-4-2) - Carlos Saldaña; Alex Villanueva, Devon Amoo-Mensah, Stephen Carroll, Michael Bryant; Jeciel Cedeño, Ryan Williams, Jay Chapman (Dominic Gasso 90+3'), Rhys Williams (Haruki Yamazaki 73'); Darren Smith, Connor Rutz (Ben Morris 65')

Scoring summary

DET - Darren Smith 90+1' (Ben Morris)

Discipline summary

DET - Ryan Williams 10' (caution - reckless foul)

PIT - Aidan O'Toole 25' (caution - reckless foul)

PIT - Sean Suber 33' (caution - tactical foul)

PIT - Jackson Walti 90' (caution - reckless foul)

