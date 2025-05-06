Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

May 6, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)







This past week the Professional Women's Hockey League added Seattle as an expansion team for next season, the Calgary Stampeders selected receiver Damien Alford with the first overall selection in the Canadian Football League draft, and United Soccer League Championship side Rhode Island FC played in their new home Centreville Bank Stadium in front of a sold out crowd. Highlights from this week come from the Professional Women's Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, Canadian Football League, United Football League, Indoor Football League, United Soccer League Championship, Major League Soccer, MLS NEXT Pro, Major Arena Soccer League, Northwest League, Texas League, Pacific Coast League, National Lacrosse League, Women's National Basketball Association, BIG3, Pro Volleyball Federation and Ultimate Frisbee Association.

HOCKEY

Professional Women's Hockey League

The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) announced its expansion to Seattle, Washington, with the new team set to begin play in the 2025-26 season. The team will play its home games at Climate Pledge Arena and train at the Kraken Community Iceplex. As part of today's announcement, the team revealed that its primary color will be Emerald Green and its secondary color will be Cream. The team will operate as PWHL Seattle until the permanent brand identity is announced. The decision to expand to Seattle follows an extensive Request for Proposal (RFP) process and reflects the initial stages of the league's long-term vision for strategic growth. Seattle's bid was led by Oak View Group, the developers and operators of Climate Pledge Arena, alongside the Seattle Kraken.

Jayna Hefford, Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations for the PWHL, joins SportsCentre to discuss why the league settled on Seattle as the eighth franchise, how important it was for the PWHL to expand out west, the quick growth of the league, and what we can expect to see in the expansion draft.

Look back on the dramatic finale to the 2024-25 regular season!

ECHL

The ECHL announced that the League's Board of Governors has approved the expansion application of Rio Rancho, New Mexico for admittance into the League. The club will begin play in the 2026-27 Season. "It is with great pleasure that the League welcomes REV Entertainment, and the New Mexico region, to the ECHL as our 31st Member Team, as we progress the growth of the League to align with the National Hockey League and American Hockey League," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "REV has a proven track record of managing professional sports teams at the highest level, and we are thrilled with their commitment to bring professional hockey back to the state of New Mexico. This expansion speaks to the growth of our game throughout the continent, and will be an exciting addition to our rivalries in the Mountain Division, and a geographic fit for Affiliation development."

The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that Pete MacArthur has resigned as head coach of the team to pursue other opportunities. MacArthur has been an integral part of the Thunder organization both on and off the ice. As a player, he represented the team with passion and consistency over four seasons, amassing 175 points (3rd all-time), 122 assists (2nd all-time), and 202 games played (4th all-time). His leadership continued behind the bench, where he served as head coach for three seasons, guiding the team to the Kelly Cup Playoffs twice - including a remarkable run to the Eastern Conference Final last season.

Former Gladiators player and Head Coach Derek Nesbitt will be taking on a new role with Atlanta, having been promoted from Head Coach to the team's Director of Community Engagement. Nesbitt has been a staple of Atlanta hockey for nearly 20 years, having first suited up for the Gwinnett Gladiators in the 2005-06 season. After nine total seasons as a player with Atlanta from 2005-2022, and over 1,000 career pro games played, Nesbitt finished his playing career as the Gladiators all-time leader in games played (512), goals, (166), assists (258), and points (424). Aptly dubbed "Mr. Gladiator," Nesbitt spent six seasons as the Captain of the Gladiators before his retirement after the 2021-22 season. His #17 jersey number has since been retired and hangs from the rafters at Gas South Arena.

Federal Prospect Hockey League

Topeka Pro Hockey of the Federal Prospects Hockey League are proud to announce they have settled on a name. After a fan vote the selection was loud and clear that the Topeka Scarecrows will return for their inaugural season in the FPHL. After a two-week nomination period that saw a number of names come through the top five were settled on and put to a fan vote. In a huge response to the Topeka Pro Hockey social media pages the fans let their voices be heard and called for the return of the Topeka Scarecrows. So for the first time since March 29th, 2001 the Crows will make their way back into the heart of Topeka and look to reign terror down upon the FPHL.

The region's newest professional hockey team is proud to announce its official name: the Pee Dee IceCats. This new identity pays tribute to the Pee Dee Pride, the beloved team that once brought thrilling hockey action to the area. The name "IceCats" evokes the strength, courage, and pride of a lion, symbolizing a bold new era while honoring the spirit of the past. The name was chosen following an overwhelming response from the community, with more than 17,500 votes cast during the public naming campaign. The team is thrilled to see such enthusiasm and engagement from fans across the Pee Dee region and beyond.

The Athens Rock Lobsters are proud to announce that forward Garrett Milan has been named the 2025 FPHL Most Valuable Player, capping off a sensational inaugural season with one of the league's highest honors. Milan was a force all season long, finishing the regular season with an astounding 101 total points, including 64 assists, while averaging 1.8 points per game. His offensive production, speed, and vision made him one of the most feared playmakers in the league and a cornerstone of the Rock Lobsters' identity in their first-ever season.

"Being 2025 MVP is definitely a huge honour, especially coming to Athens and doing it here in our inaugural season," said Milan. "Last off-season was tough-going through surgery and rehabbing all summer-so I wasn't even sure I'd be playing. When Coach Martinson called and explained what his vision was for the team and what my role would be, it got me excited about hockey again. The guys here, the culture, the fans-everything about this year has made hockey fun again."

Western Hockey League

Prince Albert Raiders netminder Max Hildebrand has been named the recipient of the Del Wilson Memorial Trophy as the WHL Goaltender of the Year for the 2024-25 season. The Martensville, Saskatchewan product closed out his final season of WHL eligibility with career highs across the board, posting a 33-16-5-0 record, a 2.87 goals-against average, a .918 save percentage and three shutouts.

The Western Hockey League announced that Victoria Royals Head Coach James Patrick is the recipient of the Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy as the 2024-25 WHL Coach of the Year. Victoria boasted the league's second-best road record (23-8-2-1) and scored the fourth-most goals (272) while icing the WHL's second-best powerplay, which hummed along at 28.6%. The Royals were also the third least-penalized team in the league in 2024-25 with 668 PIMs.

Ontario Hockey League

The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Jackson Parsons of the Kitchener Rangers is this year's recipient of the Jim Rutherford Trophy, presented annually to the OHL Goaltender of the Year as voted by the League's General Managers. Parsons was the backbone of a Rangers team that secured its fourth 100-point season in franchise history in 2024-25, earning a league-leading 37 victories while establishing a new Rangers single season record with a 2.24 goals-against average.

The London Knights have made history, capturing the Wayne Gretzky Trophy for a third consecutive season-a huge moment in OHL history. This marks the first time since the Soo Greyhounds in the early '90s that a team has reached three straight Finals, solidifying the Knights' place among the league's elite.

United States Hockey League

Will Zellers has been named United States Hockey League (USHL) Player of the Year. The Boston Bruins prospect was named USHL Forward of the Year and to All-USHL First Team also. It is the first time in team history that the Green Bay Gamblers have had a USHL Player of the Year. Zellers recorded 71 points in 52 games, tallying a league-leading 44 goals and 27 assists with a 1.37 point-per-game average, the highest mark for any skater this season.

North American Hockey League

The Oklahoma Warriors are pleased to announce Mick Berge has been promoted to head coach and would like to thank Nate Weossner for his hard work and dedication to the team. Berge, who is originally from Oklahoma City, will take over the helm for the Warriors after former coach Nate Weossner stepped down to pursue other opportunities outside of hockey. The 3rd Head Coach in Warriors history, Mick steps into the Head Coaching role for the first time since 2013-14 when he was the interim head coach of the Lincoln Stars of the USHL. Over the last 10 years however, he's served as assistant coach for the Warriors, the Lincoln Stars of the USHL, and the Minot Minotauros of the NAHL. Additionally, he brings years of playing experience, as Mick played 3 years of junior hockey in the USHL, 4 years of Division 1 college hockey with Mankato, and several years of professional hockey in the ECHL and CHL.

FOOTBALL

Canadian Football League

The Calgary Stampeders picked receiver Damien Alford with the first overall selection in the Canadian Football League draft. The six-foot-six, 215-lb. Montreal product played his final collegiate season at the University of Utah after four seasons at Syracuse. In 42 games including 28 starts at Syracuse, Alford made 67 catches for 1,291 yards - an average of 19.3 yards per catch - and seven touchdowns. His most productive season with the Orange came in 2023 when he had 33 receptions for 610 yards and three scores.

Calgary Stampeders Select Damien Alford 1st Overall

1st Overall Pick Damien Alford Interview - "Taking it to the Pros"

United Football League

The United Football League (UFL) announced that the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) has been completed and signed after being ratified by both the UFL Board of Directors and the UFL players. The CBA will run through the 2026 season.

UFL Top 10 Plays from Week 6

Indoor Football League

The Massachusetts Pirates have parted ways with Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator Fred Griggs after a 2-3 start to the Indoor Football League season and hired Tom Menas to take his place, filling both roles. Menas, who began this year as the Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator of the San Antonio Gunslingers, becomes the eighth head coach in the history of the Pirates. Menas, who coached the Gunslingers to an eight-and-eight record last season, began this year with an eight-point loss to Tulsa and then defeated Bay Area 28-21 on the road before his release. The Gunslingers have yet to win another game since his departure. "I am honored and humbled to be the new Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator of such a great organization," Menas said. "I look forward to a very competitive season ahead with the players and coaches that I have been given the opportunity to be a part of. My stewardship is to maintain and surpass the historic winning success of the Pirates. I am excited to meet the fans of the Pirates and the community in general.

Week 6 Plays of the Week

Arena Football One

Longtime NFL and Super Bowl winning coach Jon Gruden has become a Partner with the Nashville Kats and their ownership group Fisher Football Ventures LLC. Kats President and Partner Jeff Fisher made the announcement today that Gruden will be a Partner with consulting and advisory roles in all aspects of the team's football and business operations. "The Nashville Kats and the Arena Football 1 league are very excited to have someone with Jon's experience and expertise and success to not only be part of the ownership but also take an active role in a variety of ways within the organization," said Fisher, who also serves as AF1 commissioner.

Over the past week, there has been widespread news, rumors, speculation, and innuendo about the Corpus Christi Tritons and their status as members of Arena Football One. The League is aware of all of this, and more that is not public at this time. We are working with all players, coaches, and teams to diligently gather all the relevant facts and information prior to a final resolution of this complex and fluid situation.

National Arena League

It is with heavy hearts that the Carolina Cobras announces that the team will go "dormant" for the remainder of the 2025 National Arena League season. This difficult decision was not made lightly. We want to be fully transparent with our fans and community about why this step is necessary. Today's statement is meant to acknowledge our current challenges and share our appreciation for the support we've received.

SOCCER

United Soccer League Championship

After out-shooting, out-possessing and out-passing San Antonio FC, Rhode Island FC held the Western Conference leaders scoreless for the first time all season as its historic home opener ended in a hard-fought 0-0 draw on Saturday. A sold-out crowd of 10,700 fans brought Pawtucket alive for the first time, cheering on the Ocean State club at its new state-of-the-art home and celebrating a moment more than six years in the making.

Sunny skies met soccer fans for the inaugural Rhode Island FC game at Centreville Bank Stadium, although the skies opened up before the end of competition.

A new era of professional soccer is coming to North Texas. USL Dallas officially unveiled its new identity as Atlético Dallas during a vibrant community celebration in downtown Garland. The brand reveal featured live music, a fan parade, exclusive merchandise, and appearances by beloved local personalities. "This brand launch is more than a name reveal -it's a declaration of who we are and what we stand for," said Matt Valentine, Founder and Chairman of Atlético Dallas. "Atlético Dallas reflects our ambition, our roots in the game, and our commitment to uniting the community through our shared love of soccer." "This marks a huge step forward in our journey," added Sam Morton, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer. "Atlético Dallas isn't just a new name-it's the heartbeat of a movement. We're building something authentic, inclusive, and electric for fans across the region."

Glory From Dust - Atlético Dallas Official Brand Reveal

A new era is set to begin for Birmingham Legion FC as it announced on Wednesday that it has tabbed Mark Briggs to become the club's second head coach in its history. A native of Wolverhampton - just outside of Birmingham, England - Briggs now makes his way to Birmingham, Alabama as the 43-year-old takes the coaching reigns of his fourth club. He will serve his first match when Legion FC travels to face the Tampa Bay Rowdies on Saturday, May 3. He will then make his debut in front of the home crowd at Protective Stadium on Wednesday, May 14 against Rhode Island FC.

United Soccer League One

At a community town hall last night, the United Soccer League (USL) and Fort Lauderdale United FC (FTL UTD) announced that a USL League One professional men's team will kick off next year. With this addition, Fort Lauderdale United FC has complete youth-to-professional pathways for both men and women. "Fort Lauderdale United FC has made a positive impact on the South Florida soccer community, and with the addition of a USL League One team, the club is poised for even greater growth," said Justin Papadakis, USL Deputy CEO and Chief Real Estate Officer." With a new proven CEO, a dynamic leadership team, and the strong inaugural season of their professional women's team, the club has shown its commitment to building a community-driven soccer culture. As they prepare to launch their men's professional team, the combination of a dedicated fanbase, new stadium, and a clear vision positions Fort Lauderdale United FC for long-term success."

Major League Soccer

Inter Miami Luis Suárez Will Not Be Denied A Goal!

MLS NEXT Pro

In this episode of Coaches Corner, Atlanta United 2 Head Coach Steve Cooke sits down with April-Marie Aguilar to discuss his coaching journey, his philosophy as a coach in MLS NEXT Pro, and how this year's Atlanta United 2 team has gelled well.

Major Arena Soccer League

Join Phil Lavanco and MASL Head of Officiating Ryan Cigich for the FINAL TIME this season as they break down all the controversial calls from the 2025 Ron Newman Cup Final presented by Capelli Sport

BASEBALL

Northwest League

Construction at the Hillsboro Hops Stadium is underway, and organizers are confident this new stadium will improve the fan and players' experience.

Texas League

A pair of ducks delay Double-A Springfield game

Pacific Coast League

Dodgers prospect Ryan Ward hits a walk-off inside-the-park homer for Triple-A Oklahoma City

National Lacrosse League

An 11-9 victory over Vancouver in Game 2 gives the Buffalo Bandits the 2-0 series win and the right to chase their three-peat.

The Pat McAfee Show Breaks Down Chase Fraser's NASTY Between-The-Legs Goal

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

Caitlin Clark spoke with Holly Rowe following the Indiana Fever's 108-44 win over Brazil and shares gratitude for being able to be back after several months due to a leg injury.

No. 1 draft pick Paige Bueckers scores 10 points in her WNBA debut as the Dallas Wings open pre-season play in South Bend, Indiana.

Canadian Elite Basketball League

The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced the appointment of Tyler "Ty" Mazereeuw, a distinguished business leader and established executive in the Canadian sports sector, as the league's first-ever President. Mazereeuw brings over 20 years of dynamic experience focused on innovation and revenue growth in the sports and entertainment industry. Joining the CEBL's executive team at a pivotal stage in the league's growth, Mazereeuw will bring a collaborative mindset to driving key strategic initiatives, with a focus on leading and strengthening the league's sales and marketing efforts to elevate its commercial presence.

"Securing someone of Tyler's caliber with his proven experience and track record is a significant achievement for the CEBL," said Mike Morreale, Commissioner & Co-Founder of the CEBL. "His extensive involvement with top-tier Canadian sports and entertainment brands throughout his career provides invaluable insights and successes that will greatly benefit our league as we pursue our rapid growth strategy in Canada and internationally."

The Winnipeg Sea Bears are thrilled to announce the signing of Winnipeg-born center Kyler Filewich, who is set to begin his professional basketball career at home for the 2025 Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season. "Winnipeg's own Kyler Filewich starting his pro career as a Sea Bear is a great story," said Sea Bears General Manager and Head Coach Mike Taylor. "Fresh from leading Wofford to a Southern Conference championship and NCAA tournament run, Kyler brings physicality and skill to our front court." Filewich started all 35 games for Wofford in the 2024-25 season, averaging 11.7 points and 9.2 rebounds per game to lead the team. He was named SoCon Tournament MVP, helped lead Wofford to an NCAA tournament appearance, and earned spots on both the all-tournament first team and all-SoCon third team.

BIG3

The BIG3 announced that VICE Sports, the recently launched sports vertical from VICE Media, has joined the league as a new media partner and will distribute 14 hours of live BIG3 games on VICE TV channel, this summer. VICE Sports' season eight coverage will begin by televising two games on June 14, 2025, live at 6 pm ET, following the live CBS broadcast of the league's season opener at Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL, and continue through the summer. "We are so pleased to welcome VICE Sports to the BIG3 media lineup," said BIG3 President Jeff Kwatinetz. "We know that our content is completely unique in the summer sports marketplace and are fortunate to have found a partner that shares our values and respects our content strategy. Their young, irreverent, and connected viewership is the perfect audience for us and we look forward to creating a new home for our existing fans while continuing to expand and cultivate new BIG3 fanatics from VICE's outstanding viewership. We can't wait to bring our fast, physical, exciting product to VICE TV viewers beginning June 14."

Big3 league co-founder Ice Cube says he'll be coming to Detroit this July for the premiere game of the three-on-three basketball league at Little Caesars Arena. He talks all about the teams and what fans can expect.

OTHER SPORTS

Pro Volleyball Federation

Team Spotlight Series: The Grand Rapids Rise. Get to know the players, coaches and staff that make every Rise match exhilarating for fans.

Ultimate Frisbee Association

The Top 10 plays from Week 1 of the 2025 season!

