Sea Bears Sign Winnipeg's Kyler Filewich Following Standout March Madness Season

April 28, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Winnipeg Sea Bears News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Sea Bears are thrilled to announce the signing of Winnipeg-born center Kyler Filewich, who is set to begin his professional basketball career at home for the 2025 Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season.

A proud product of Vincent Massey High School, Filewich was ranked the No. 1 high school basketball player in Manitoba in both 2018 and 2019. He began his NCAA Division I career at Southern Illinois University, where he earned Missouri Valley Conference (MVA) all-freshman team honours in his debut season. Filewich later transferred to Wofford College, where he continued to develop into a dominant presence in the paint.

"Winnipeg's own Kyler Filewich starting his pro career as a Sea Bear is a great story," said Sea Bears General Manager and Head Coach Mike Taylor. "Fresh from leading Wofford to a Southern Conference championship and NCAA tournament run, Kyler brings physicality and skill to our front court."

Filewich started all 35 games for Wofford in the 2024-25 season, averaging 11.7 points and 9.2 rebounds per game to lead the team. He was named SoCon Tournament MVP, helped lead Wofford to an NCAA tournament appearance, and earned spots on both the all-tournament first team and all-SoCon third team. A consistent force on both ends of the court, he also earned CSC academic all-district honours and was named SoCon player of the week on Jan. 13.

Throughout his collegiate career, Filewich built a reputation as a reliable and versatile presence in the paint, racking up double-doubles, leading his team in rebounding multiple seasons, and shooting with strong efficiency. He finishes his NCAA career with experience in more than 150 games played, bringing toughness, maturity and a deep understanding of the game to the Sea Bears roster.

"I'm truly blessed and honored to sign with the Sea Bears for this upcoming CEBL season. The opportunity to play at home, in front of my family, friends, and the incredible fans of our city means the world to me." said Filewich. "I'm excited to get to work with this team and give everything I have for the best fanbase and a basketball community that continues to grow and inspire."

Filewich also brings a unique shooting style to Winnipeg. After facing some challenges at the free throw line with Wofford, NBA legend Rick Barry stepped in to help. Kyler and Rick spent hours together working on the underhand 'granny style' free throw shot that debuted on February 5, 2025. The free throw technique went viral on social media and Filewich began to see a significant improvement in free throw percentage.

The Sea Bears open their home schedule on May 16 at Canada Life Centre, where fans will get their first look at Filewich and the 2025 squad.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Elite Basketball League message board...





Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from April 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.