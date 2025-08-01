Sea Bears Dispute Akot National Team Call-Up
August 1, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)
Winnipeg Sea Bears News Release
The Winnipeg Sea Bears announced today South Sudan has attempted to name Canadian forward Emmanuel Akot to their team for the upcoming AfroBasket 2025 tournament in Angola.
Under FIBA regulations, professional clubs are required to release players for national team duty only if they receive a minimum of 30 days' notice. As this requirement was not met, the Sea Bears are formally disputing the call-up and maintain that Akot remains under contract and is still obligated to fulfill his commitments to the team.
Akot did not report to practice on July 31 and has been suspended by the club until further notice.
Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from August 1, 2025
- Sea Bears Dispute Akot National Team Call-Up - Winnipeg Sea Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Winnipeg Sea Bears Stories
- Sea Bears Dispute Akot National Team Call-Up
- Shittu's Double-Double Lifts Sea Bears over Surge in Defensive Grind
- Sea Bears Sign NBA Experienced Guard Jarron Cumberland
- Sea Bears Sign Canadian Center Jordy Tshimanga
- Championship Weekend Host Sea Bears Earn Convincing Road Win over Alliance