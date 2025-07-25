Sea Bears Sign NBA Experienced Guard Jarron Cumberland

July 25, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Winnipeg Sea Bears News Release







Winnipeg, MB - The Winnipeg Sea Bears have announced the signing of American guard Jarron Cumberland, a seasoned professional with NBA experience known for his strong scoring ability, toughness, and versatile playmaking.

Cumberland, 6'5", joins the Sea Bears with an impressive résumé that includes stints with the Portland Trail Blazers, Raptors 905, and the Delaware Blue Coats of the NBA G League. He appeared in three games for the Trail Blazers during the 2021-22 season after signing a 10-day contract on Christmas Day. That same season, he was named MVP of the G League Winter Showcase, recording 24 points, eight rebounds and six assists in the championship game.

"Adding Jarron Cumberland to our backcourt gives us versatility, dynamic playmaking and physicality," said head coach and general manager Mike Taylor. "We are very excited to add JC into our attack. I believe we have done an excellent job of adding pieces that upgrade our team and put our roster in a great position for the stretch run to championship weekend."

Originally from Wilmington, Ohio, the 27-year-old guard played four standout seasons at the University of Cincinnati, where he earned AAC Player of the Year honours and AAC Tournament MVP in 2019.

After being selected 12th overall in the 2021 NBA G League Draft by the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, Cumberland spent time with Raptors 905 before being traded to the Delaware Blue Coats, where he has had multiple stints, most recently during the 2024-25 season. His professional career has also taken him overseas, including recent stops with Petro de Luanda (Angola) and Caballeros de Culiacán (Mexico).

Cumberland will play on the road in Calgary on July 27 and make his home debut in the club's next home game against the rival Saskatchewan Rattlers on August 1 at 7:30 p.m.







