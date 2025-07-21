Sea Bears Sign Canadian Center Jordy Tshimanga

July 21, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Sea Bears announced Friday the signing of Canadian center Jordy Tshimanga, a 6-foot-11 international pro known for his dominant rebounding, rim protection, and interior scoring.

Tshimanga most recently played in Taiwan with the Kaohsiung Steelers, where he averaged 15.6 points and 17.0 rebounds per game, showcasing elite production on both ends of the floor. He also suited up earlier this year in Mongolia for Khasin Khuleguud, continuing to demonstrate his value as a high-motor big man with international experience.

In the 2024 CEBL season, Tshimanga averaged 8.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 17.8 minutes over 17 games with the Calgary Surge. He also played for the Surge in 2023, putting up 6.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 0.2 assists in 15 minutes per game across nine appearances.

Tshimanga's strong presence in the CEBL extends back to his 2022 campaign with the Saskatchewan Rattlers, where he averaged 8.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks while starting all 22 games. He finished fourth in the league in rebounds and consistently impacted both ends of the floor, notching several double-digit rebounding games and reaching double figures in scoring six times.

He also brings extensive NBA G League experience, having played for the Iowa Wolves and Cleveland Charge across two seasons. In 2022-23 with Iowa, he averaged 8.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.4 blocks, and 1.4 assists in 24 games, including four double-doubles and back-to-back monster games of 18 points and 19 rebounds, and 16 points and 18 rebounds.

"Jordy Tshimanga is a quality big man who gives us outstanding size, experience and front court depth," said head coach and general manager Mike Taylor. "We are excited to add Jordy's defensive presence and physicality to strengthen our team."

A product of Dayton and Nebraska, Tshimanga played 112 NCAA games over four seasons. In his senior year at Dayton (2020-21), he averaged 6.7 points and 7.7 rebounds, leading the team in boards and blocks.

Tshimanga joins the Sea Bears as the team gears up for CEBL Championship Weekend, hosted in Winnipeg from August 21-24.

