Two Clutch Target Time Threes Give Edmonton Edge Over Winnipeg

Edmonton Stingers' Keon Ambrose-Hylton, Scottie Lindsey, and Elijah Miller on game night

"What's my name?" Booster Juice Player of the Game and Edmonton Stinger star Scottie Lindsey asked his teammates after the game.

"Big Shot Scott!" "Scottie Too Hottie!" his teammates yelled at the camera.

"We needed this win. We're trying to get a home game for the playoffs and we want to be right back here in a couple weeks," Lindsey pointed down to the Canada Life Centre floor.

The Winnipeg Sea Bears were only within three points of Target Score, while Edmonton trailed by seven. Two free throws by Winnipeg's Trevon Scott inched them within one, but Sean East buried a three, followed by Lindsey's triple put the game away, 95-92, in front of 7,142 stunned fans inside Canada Life Centre.

Edmonton has only lost against Vancouver in July, and stole the game from Winnipeg. Now, they are on an 8-1 stretch.

When asked what Edmonton head coach Jordan Baker wanted to improve upon, "Wow, there's a lot," he said. "I think our defensive rebounding, we needed to do a better job. They got a lot of second-chance opportunities ... but it was nice to come out with a win."

Winnipeg was plus-two in second chance points and grabbed 18 offensive boards.

But the three consecutive triples made by Edmonton in the fourth quarter was a harbinger of what was to come for Winnipeg.

Lindsey had a smooth crossover and hit a big three to make it a three-point game. Then, Edmonton took full advantage of the attention Lindsey attracted as he swung the ball out to Mike Nuga for another three. Elijah Miller dribbled side-to-side and handed the ball off to Lindsey, who lifted perfectly from the corner to splash another for a one-point lead.

Lindsey finished with a game-high 26 points, shooting six-for-11 from downtown, and nine rebounds. Miller hit two big free throws right before Target Time.

Sean East II (game total 19 points) also kept them in the game when it mattered most. He had a tough finish as he drove on Simi Shitu, tying the game at 86 apiece.

Winnipeg head coach Mike Taylor credited Edmonton's pace of play in the first half and Edmonton's Keon Ambrose-Hylton (19 points on nine-for-15 shooting) for giving Winnipeg a lot of pressure in the first half. The high scoring first half - both teams shooting 52% from the field - gave it an almost All-Star Game-like feel.

"I thought our team put out a great effort. We put ourselves where we needed to be, but when it comes down to winning time possessions, we gotta do a better job," he said. "There's no way we can come out of a timeout with our defensive coverages in place and have breakdowns that cost us the game." In a game where two teams constantly traded baskets, the details mattered.

Trevon Scott had his highest scoring game this season with a 25-point, 10-rebound double-double performance. He shot nine-for-17 from the field. His highlight plays consisted of bumping Lindsey in the paint and turning around for a fadeaway jumper that screamed "Koobee!" He also flew inside for a huge fourth quarter dunk off Emmanuel Akot's miss.

Akot had 15 points and made two consecutive baskets to give Winnipeg their first five-point lead in the second half.

Simi Shittu had an impressive game, finishing with a 15-point, 12-rebound double-double performance. He even showed some point forward skills, taking Nick Hornsby off the dribble and pushed in a basket for a 63-61 lead.

Will Richardson was the fourth Winnipeg player to finish in double-digit scoring, posting up 18 points on seven-for-13 shooting. He had a key play in the last 53 seconds of the third quarter, finishing through contact and making the free throw. He took a play out of East's foul-drawing playbook in Target Time and got to the line, but missed his second free throw.

