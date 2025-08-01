Montreal Secures Final Playoff Berth With Second-Half Surge Over Brampton

August 1, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release









Montreal Alliance's Kevin Osawe in action

Montreal Alliance forward Kevin Osawe's thunderous dunk brought down Verdun Auditorium.

Not only did the jam help Montreal secure its convincing 103-83 victory over the Brampton Honey Badgers, it also secured the final playoff berth in the East for the Alliance and eliminated Brampton from playoff contention.

Montreal had built a seven-point lead at halftime, but came out of the locker room swinging. They dominated the third quarter, 34-15, and never looked back.

"We knew it was an important game," said Osawe after the game. "Everybody was locked in from top to bottom."

Everything clicked for Montreal in the third quarter.

"The biggest thing for me was that they looked like they were having fun tonight, and doing it together," said Montreal head coach Jermaine Small.

They took full advantage of Koby McEwen's diminutiveness. Quincy Guerrier (17 points) and Michael Diggins attacked him in the post.

All of Montreal's third quarter field goals were inside the paint minus one mid-range jumper and one three-pointer.

Osawe, who had a game-high 26 points on an incredible 10-for-14 shooting, got crucial baskets during this turning point. He built a 14-point lead and after forcing a timeout, he pumpfaked Bryson Williams from the top of the arc, met McEwen in the air, absorbed contact and scored in the restricted area.

He was playing on a different stratospheric level. "I think it's confidence and belief. I think it's coming a lot from his teammates [who] are really trusting him in situations to score the ball. When he's active and when he's good, it's hard for us to lose, so I'm glad he had a big game tonight and it was perfect timing," said Small.

Tavian Dunn-Martin (22 points) scaled back from three-point shooting in the third frame, and focused on paint twos and dishing out assists for his teammates. Defensively, they kept frustrating Quinndary Weatherspoon, and drew an offensive foul from him. Guerrier baited McEwen into his fourth foul and sent him to the bench, forcing Brampton to rely on Weatherspoon. Montreal even forced a shot-clock violation right after a Brampton timeout.

Montreal led by as much as 31 points at the start of the fourth quarter, so closing out the game was easy for the hometown team.

It was an extra special night for Malcolm Duvivier, who clinched a playoff spot in his 100th CEBL game. Winnipeg's Alex Campbell is the only other CEBL player to cross the century mark in games played for their career.

Brampton relied on its stars in the first half, but there were contributions from Ali Sow (11 points), Wheza Panzo (14 points on four-for-nine three-point shooting) and Bryson Williams (10 points) in the second half.

Weatherspoon scored 19 of his total 25 points in the first half. He bullied smaller and thinner players, and dropped a beautiful floater over Nathan Tshimanga. All his baskets were either in the paint or at the free throw line.

Koby McEwen (19 points) kept his team in the game in the second quarter, scoring at all three levels - hitting a three, an elbow jumper, and making three shots at the rim. He finished the game on seven-for-13 shooting.

It was also Brampton assistant coach Thomas Cory's first time serving as a head coach in the CEBL, as he filled in for Sheldon Cassimy, who missed the game due to a prior commitment.

He paused to think about what the night meant to him. "Thankful," he said. "I appreciate the guys. The team. They were all professional with me all week. I thought they responded well to me in practice and they respected me as the head coach."

He continued to pour out his admiration for the CEBL. "I love the league, top to bottom. I think it's a great experience for U SPORTS coaches, U SPORTS players, scorekeepers, managers, photographers. I think there's just an amazing opportunity for anyone who loves basketball in the country. Just thankful is the biggest thing I can say."

Montreal still has two games at home and two on the road to work out their kinks before playoffs.

Up next for both teams

The Montreal Alliance (8-12) host the Calgary Surge (13-7) at Verdun Auditorium on Monday, August 4. The Brampton Honey Badgers (5-17) play their second last game against the Winnipeg Sea Bears (8-11) at Canada Life Centre on Friday, August 8.

Next CEBL action

The Ottawa BlackJacks (10-10) host the Calgary Surge (13-7) at TD Place tomorrow in CEBL's lone Saturday, August 2 game. For the full 2025 CEBL schedule and up-to-date results, please visit cebl.ca/games.

