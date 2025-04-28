Honey Badgers Sign Taryn Todd

April 28, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Brampton Honey Badgers News Release







The Brampton Honey Badgers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced that they have signed Taryn Todd, a dynamic scorer and two-way guard from Vaughan, Ontario, to a contract for the 2025 campaign.

Todd will play his first professional season in Brampton this season, after a five-year playing career at the collegiate level in the United States. His final season at Arkansas State University was loaded with success. He finished the season leading the Red Wolves in scoring (14.7 points per game) and earned himself an All-Sun Belt Conference First Team nod.

"I'm excited to come home and get my professional journey started in Brampton," said Todd. "Their focus on winning and development are both things that I feel can help push me in the right direction. I've had a great time playing in the [United] States, but coming back to Canada is special for me."

He helped lift his team, who finished atop the conference with a 25-11 record, to a Sun Belt Tournament Finals where they ultimately fell to Troy University, leaving them just short of a NCAA Tournament appearance. Their season came to an end in the NIT Sweet 16 in a two-point loss to the University of North Texas.

"Taryn is a spark plug who has the ability to score and accelerate the pace of the game," said Honey Badgers General Manager and Vice President of Basketball Operations Jermaine Anderson. "We're excited to welcome him back home and help develop his game, while providing an opportunity for Taryn to gain valuable pro experience."

Throughout his five-year collegiate career, Todd has averaged 9.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 23.8 minutes in 162 games across Arkansas State University, Northwest Florida State College, the University of New Mexico, and Texas Christian University.

More recently, in his past two seasons with Arkansas State, Todd has led his team in scoring both years with 14.7 points and 12.8 points respectively. He set his career-high of 31 points in his second game with the Red Wolves on November 11, 2023 vs. Bowling Green. He has also grown into a strong and aggressive defender, averaging over a steal a game in this two-year stretch.

He began his collegiate career at TCU where he was a red shirt freshman during the 2019-20 season, before playing 17.6 minutes per game and making five starts in the 2020-21 season. He shot a career-best 38.3 percent from beyond the arc during this season.

Prior to his six total years in college, Todd was named the 13th-best player in Canada and earned a three-star rating by 247Sports. He was selected to play in the High School BioSteel All-Canadian Game in 2019.

Todd's signing follows the CEBL draft where the Honey Badgers selected a trio of U SPORTS standouts in Yohann Sam (University of Windsor), Conner Landell (University of New Brunswick), and Mike Demagus (McMaster University). Todd is the eighth Canadian under contract with the Honey Badgers for the upcoming season.

The Honey Badgers 2025 campaign is set to get underway May 18 in Montreal, followed by a quick stop in the nation's capital to take on the Ottawa BlackJacks on May 21. Brampton then returns to the CAA Centre to welcome the Scarborough Shooting Stars to start the club's third season in the city. Ticket packages to catch all of the action at the CAA Centre are now available, including season tickets, half season pack, group experiences, and more! Visit honeybadgers.ca/tickets or contact tickets@honeybadgers.ca for more information.

