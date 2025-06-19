Former Rattlers Forward Williams Joins Honey Badgers

June 19, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

The Brampton Honey Badgers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Tuesday that they have signed former Saskatchewan Rattler and All-Big 12 First Team forward Bryson Williams to a contract.

Similar to the Honey Badgers other recent signing Marcus Carr, Williams made his first CEBL appearance in 2024, but with the Saskatchewan Rattlers. In six games, he averaged 16.8 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 27.8 minutes. He posted two huge 23-point games, the first coming against the Vancouver Bandits on June 15 where in only 17 minutes, he scored 23 points, grabbed eight rebounds, and also tacked on two assists, three blocks, and two steals. His next one was against Winnipeg on June 22 where he recorded a 23-point, 15-rebound double-double.

"Although my time in the CEBL last season was short, I really enjoyed the experience and I'm looking forward to another round of it in Brampton," said Williams. "My career has taken me all over the world but something about playing in Canada is special and I don't take this for granted."

So far in his professional career, the 6-foot-8 forward has put together 10.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 22.6 minutes over 149 games in Turkey, Israel, France, the NBA Summer League, the NBA G League, and the CEBL.

Coming into this season with the Honey Badgers, Williams is coming off 42 games with Petkim in Turkey where he earned a Turkish BSL Player of the Week award and posted a professional career-high of 30 points on 12-for-15 shooting on January 18. He also recorded two double-doubles on the season and four 20+ point performances.

Williams has found success in the NBA G League as well. He has played a total of 72 games over two seasons with the Ontario Clippers. In his time with them, he has won a NBA G League Showcase Cup in 2024 and has scored in double-figures on 37 occasions.

"Bryson brings toughness, energy and leadership," said Honey Badgers General Manager and Vice President of Basketball Operations Jermaine Anderson. "Bryson's pro experience and mental approach to the game will be a great addition to our team and locker room. We are extremely excited to have him on board."

Williams had a successful five seasons in the NCAA. He began with the Fresno State University Bulldogs where he found his way onto the All-Mountain West Conference Third Team as a sophomore after averaging 13.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 26.8 minutes over 32 games.

He then transferred to the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) and had to sit out the 2018-19 season due to the NCAA's now abolished transfer rules. He spent two years playing for the Miners where he logged 19 games scoring 20+ points, set his collegiate career-high with 34 points, and had multiple National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) awards and All-C-USA team appearances.

He finally transferred to Texas Tech University (TTU) for his final collegiate season and played 37 games, averaging 14.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 25.0 minutes. En route to a Sweet 16 appearance where the Red Raiders ultimately fell to Duke, Williams earned a spot on the All-Big 12 First Team, the Big 12 All-Newcomer Team, and the Big 12 All-Tournament team where he led TTU to the finals.

Williams grew up in Fresno, California and played basketball at Roosevelt High School in the city. As a senior, he led his team to a High School Central Section Division III Title and was awarded the North Yosemite League Most Valuable Player and Fresno Bee's Outstanding Offensive Player award.

Bryson Williams signing comes shortly after the Honey Badgers acquisition of former Vancouver Bandit and Texas Longhorns product Marcus Carr. Both will make their Honey Badgers debut this Friday, June 20 at the CAA Centre as the team will welcome the Saskatchewan Rattlers to town.

The Honey Badgers 2025 campaign is set to continue during South Asian Night at the CAA Centre as the Saskatchewan Rattlers will visit town. Brampton will then have a quick turn around facing Ottawa on Sunday, June 22 as the team will welcome Zane Waterman and company to town for Family Day.

