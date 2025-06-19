Surge Add NBA-Experienced Swingman Pickett

June 19, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Calgary Surge







The Calgary Surge have added a dynamic wing guard to their roster, signing University of Michigan standout Jamorko Pickett for the 2025 CEBL season.

Pickett, a 6-foot-9, 210-pound Detroit, MI product, brings a rare two-way skillset- capable of creating his own shot, hitting from deep, and locking down opposing wings.

During his four-year career at Georgetown (2017-2021), he averaged 11.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game, earning Big East All-Freshman Team honors in 2018 and capping his senior season at 12.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per contest. He also has 13 NBA regular-season appearances with the Detroit Pistons (2021-22), giving him valuable pro experience.

Before his transfer to Georgetown, Pickett starred at San Jacinto College in the NJCAA ranks, where he put up 18.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists as a sophomore and earned All-American honors. A former USA Basketball junior national team member, Pickett has long been lauded for his competitiveness, versatility, and basketball IQ.

"Jamorko gives us explosive scoring, size on the perimeter, and the length to disrupt passing lanes," said Surge General Manager Shane James. "He fills a key need in our roster, can shoot off the dribble or spot up, and brings elite pedigree from top-level college basketball, the NBA, and international FIBA leagues."

"I'm thrilled to join a team that's already proven it can win," said Pickett. "Calgary has such passionate fans and a real commitment to the community- can't wait to get on the floor, make an impact, and help bring a title here."

Pickett becomes the latest addition to a growing list of high-level collegiate and pro talent joining the Surge for 2025 as the team, currently 7-2, prepares for another deep CEBL run.

Tickets for the Calgary Surge's 'TRILOGY' season are now available at calgarysurge.ca. This season includes regular season games at WinSport Event Centre and marquee events at the Marchant Crane Centrium in Red Deer (June 19) and the Scotiabank Saddledome (July 9 & August 10).







