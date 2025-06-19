Sea Bears Assistant Coach Tevonn Walker Departs for NBA Opportunity, Team Welcomes Jerry Williams to Coaching Staff

June 19, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Winnipeg Sea Bears News Release







Winnipeg, MB - The Winnipeg Sea Bears announced today that Player Development Coach Tevonn Walker has accepted a coaching role with the Utah Jazz of the NBA. Walker joined the Sea Bears coaching staff ahead of the 2025 season and played an integral role in player development and team culture during his time in Winnipeg.

"We're incredibly proud of Tevonn and grateful for the impact he made on our organization," said Sea Bears Head Coach and General Manager Mike Taylor. "Tevonn brought positive energy, quality insight, and high level professionalism every day while in Winnipeg. Our guys loved Tevonn's player development workouts and efforts to help them improve. While we'll miss him, we're thrilled to see him take this next step in his coaching journey with the Jazz."

Walker becomes the second Sea Bears player development coach to make the leap to the NBA, following Juwan Brown's move to the Dallas Mavericks this past season.

With Walker's departure, the Sea Bears have hired Jerry Williams as the team's new Player Development Coach. Williams brings several years of coaching experience in Canada, most recently with the London Lightning of the National Basketball League of Canada and the Newfoundland Rogues, where he earned a strong reputation for leadership and a player-first approach.

"Jerry is an experienced pro coach with a deep understanding of the Canadian basketball landscape," said Taylor. "His expertise, positive energy, and competitive mindset will be a great fit for our team here in Winnipeg as we continue to build toward our goals."

The Sea Bears thank Tevonn Walker for his contributions and wish him luck with his NBA endeavors. Jerry Williams will join the team in Winnipeg early next week as the team continues its 2025 campaign.

Tomorrow heads the start of a two-game road trip before returning home to Canada Life Centre on June 27 for a matchup against the Scarborough Shooting Stars. Tickets are available at seabears.ca.







