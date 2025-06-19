"Michael Linklater Day" Declared by the Province and the Rattlers

June 19, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Saskatchewan Rattlers News Release







The Saskatchewan Rattlers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) are pleased to announce that they will be celebrating the career achievements and community initiatives of Michael Linklater on July 5 when the team hosts the Ottawa BlackJacks at SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, proudly presented by Sheron Lau of Research Capital Corporation.

In collaboration with the Province of Saskatchewan, the Saskatchewan Rattlers declare July 5 as "Michael Linklater Day" in Saskatchewan. Linklater is a leader for indigenous youth, basketball, and community in Saskatchewan; his work has expanded world-wide, and he continues to develop and foster community through Sohkisiwin Solutions. As the co-founder of Sohkisiwin Solutions, they bridge the gap between non-Indigenous and Indigenous groups.

"This is unbelievable! I am truly humbled and extremely grateful by this incredible recognition," said Michael Linklater. "I give thanks to my grandparents, Maria and late Walter Linklater for inspiring me to always help others through their lifetime of supporting those in need. I am grateful to my children for continuously making me a better person. I want to share this recognition with the entire community who work tirelessly to make this world a better place. Thank you!"

Linklater is a Nehiyaw (Cree) father, descending from the Thunderchild First Nation, located in Treaty 6 Territory. He won the first ever National Championship for both the University of Saskatchewan and Saskatchewan Rattlers in the inaugural season of the CEBL. He played for the Canadian National team at the FIBA 3X3 World Cup. Michael is the Recipient of numerous awards which include; Inductee into the Saskatoon Sports Hall of Fame and the North American Indigenous Athletics Hall of Fame, the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Medal, Indspire Laureate, the National Tom Longboat Award, Canadian Sport Award for Inclusion, and the Saskatchewan CBC Future 40 under 40.

Outside of basketball, he is the Founder of the International Campaign Boys with Braids. Michael was invited by Dr. Jill Biden to attend the first ever Reception at the White House that celebrated Native American Heritage month. He is the Co-chair of the Early Learning Equal Start Campaign, which aims to raise $20M for early childhood education. He also serves as a member of the Canada Basketball Hall of Fame selection committee, Toronto Raptors Indigenous advisory circle, also served on the FIBA 3X3 Commission. Linklater is a professional speaker with over 24 years of experience.

Most recently, Linklater appeared as an analyst during the 2024 Paris Olympics for 3x3 Basketball where he appeared alongside numerous indigenous voices during the Summer Olympics. As contestants of Amazing Race Canada, Linklater and his son, Amari, competed across Canada representing Thunderchild First Nation.

"Thrilled to share in honouring Michael Linklater and all of his accomplishments," said Rattlers President, Lee Genier. "He is truly a great inspiration to us all. We very much look forward to celebrating Michael Linklater Day."







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from June 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.