Bandits Re-Sign American Guard Copeland

Vancouver Bandits guard Zach Copeland

The Vancouver Bandits announced Thursday that the club has re-signed American guard Zach Copeland.

The 6-foot-4 sharpshooter makes his return to the Bandits roster for his second stint with the team. During the 2024 CEBL season, Copeland started in all 20 regular season games for the Bandits averaging 15.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 29.6 minutes of action per game.

His 67 three-pointers placed him first among all CEBL players during the 2024 campaign. His summer with the Bandits was highlighted by notching the Target Score winner in the CEBL West Final on August 9, 2024 to send the club to the 2024 CEBL championship game.

The Oakland, Calif. product most recently played professionally in Italy during the 2024-25 season with Scaligera Verona, appearing in 23 games and posting averages of 17.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists. His overseas career also includes stops in Germany, Finland, Ukraine and England.

Copeland began his post-secondary career at City College of San Francisco, where his performance in the 2016-17 season earned him both the Coast-North Conference Player of the Year and the California Community Colleges Men's Basketball Coaches Association Co-Player of the Year awards.

His impressive play at the junior college level led him to transfer to Illinois State University, where he played two seasons of NCAA Division I basketball from 2018-20. In his final year at Illinois State, Copeland became the Redbirds' leading scorer with 14.5 points per game, also ranking 7th among Missouri Valley Conference leaders and establishing himself as one of the conference's top players.

