World-Renowned Bhangra Star Jazzy B to Perform at Vancouver Bandits June 20 South Asian Celebration Game

June 10, 2025

Vancouver Bandits News Release







LANGLEY, B.C. - The Vancouver Bandits announced Tuesday that world renowned Canadian Punjabi vocalist, actor and JUNO nominated artist Jazzy B will perform at Langley Events Centre (LEC) on Friday, June 20 when the Bandits host the visiting Winnipeg Sea Bears for the club's second annual South Asian Celebration Game, presented by Westland Insurance.

Known as the "Crown Prince of Bhangra", Jazzy B will delight Bandits fans in attendance with a performance at half-time, which is included in the cost of a Bandits game ticket.

Tickets for Jazzy B's highly anticipated concert start as low as $15 each; admission to the concert and game are combined. All ticket prices are inclusive of taxes and fees are on sale now at this link.

Fans in attendance are kindly encouraged to arrive prior to 7 p.m. PT to ensure that they have time to find parking (free on-site at LEC) and locate their seats before tip-off and Jazzy B's performance.

Born in Punjab, India, Jaswinder Singh Bains aka Jazzy B moved to Surrey, British Columbia with his family in his youth. Since his debut album "Gugian de Jorra" in 1993, Jazzy B's success has paved the way for the talented artist to be recognized worldwide. He has released 18 studio albums, sold out arenas around the globe and earned countless international accolades, including multiple PTC Punjabi Music Awards.

In 2016, Jazzy B became the first South Asian entertainer to be inducted into the BC Entertainment Hall of Fame. Further acclaim came earlier this year at the 2025 JUNO Awards with a nomination in the South Asian Music Recording of the Year category.

Beyond his solo work, Jazzy B has forged collaborations with high-profile musicians such as Snoop Dogg and AP Dhillon, and had his work featured on the big screen with his song "Sat Rangey" included on the soundtrack of the movie Deadpool. Furthermore, he has successfully crossed over into acting, making his mark in a number of prominent Indian films and TV shows.

Don't miss your chance to witness this exciting celebration of music, sport and culture as Jazzy B performs at the 2025 Vancouver Bandits South Asian Celebration Game Halftime Show on Friday, June 20. Ticket to the game required; the halftime show is included as part of your Vancouver Bandits game experience!







