CEBL to Celebrate 500th Game in League History as Undefeated Alliance Face Toughest Test Yet

Time flies when you're having fun, eh?

It feels like not so long ago that the Canadian Elite Basketball League burst onto the scene in 2019 as a trailblazer in the country.

For the first time, there was a Canada Basketball- and FIBA-affiliated place for Canadians to play professional basketball - right at home.

On Wednesday, the CEBL will witness its 500th game (including playoffs) when the ball is tipped as the Winnipeg Sea Bears host the Montreal Alliance.

It's a fitting matchup between two teams who did not exist in Year 1 but have come to represent the league's rapid growth and will have hosted consecutive Championship Weekends, with Niagara emerging victorious in Montreal last year and Winnipeg set to welcome the CEBL world to the Canada Life Centre this year.

And there will even be a throughline to Game No. 1: Alex Campbell, who scored 19 points for the Saskatchewan Rattlers in that league-opening 99-97 loss to the River Lions, is set to suit up for the Sea Bears.

Campbell is the only player in league history to reach the 100-game barrier.

Now, he'll be part of No. 500, too.

Undefeated Alliance look to keep rolling

On the topic of Montreal, the CEBL's lone Quebec-based team is also its lone franchise without a loss on its ledger this season.

Yes, the Alliance have only played four games - the Vancouver Bandits opened their season 5-0 and now sit 7-1 - but even still, their dominance is hard to ignore.

In those games, Montreal has outscored its opponents by 85 points, with each win coming by at least 20.

The Alliance are allowing the fewest points against per game in the league at 77, with Vancouver second at 81.5. And only the Bandits (100.4) score more points per game than the Alliance's 98.3 per contest.

As luck would have it, those two powerhouses will collide on Saturday in B.C. Montreal may not be undefeated by then - it has the game in Winnipeg two nights prior - but either way, the game promises to be a doozy.

Is it too early to say championship preview?

Harris returns to Saskatchewan

Jalen Harris has changed sides in the Battle of the Prairies.

The former Toronto Raptors guard recently signed with the Sea Bears after spending last season with the Rattlers.

Just four games into his Winnipeg career, he'll meet his former team at home on Sunday.

Harris, who also played two seasons with the Scarborough Shooting Stars, is off to a strong start with the Sea Bears, averaging 19.5 points, 4.5 assists and four rebounds per contest.

Winnipeg scuffled to a 1-5 start to its season but is coming off a dramatic win over the Shooting Stars - in which Harris foiled his other former team with the Target Score game-winner - and can freely build toward Championship Weekend at home.

Weekly schedule (nine games)

Game #36 -- Tuesday, June 10 - OTT at EDM - 7 p.m. MT / 9 p.m. ET - Edmonton EXPO Centre (CEBL+, TSN+)

Game #37 - Wednesday, June 11 - MTL at WPG - 7 p.m. CDT / 8 p.m. ET - Canada Life Centre (Game+, CEBL+, TSN+)

Game #38 - Friday, June 13 - EDM at NRL - 7 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. MT - Meridian Centre (CEBL+, TSN+, NLSE)

Game #39 - Friday, June 13 - SSS at SSK - 7:30 p.m. CST / 9:30 p.m. ET - SaskTel Centre (Game+, CEBL+, TSN+)

Game #40 - Saturday, June 14 - EDM at BHB - 7:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. MT - CAA Centre (Game+, CEBL+, TSN+)

Game #41 - Saturday, June 14 - MTL at VAN - 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET - Langley Events Centre (CEBL+, TSN+)

Game #42 - Sunday, June 15 - NRL at OTT - 2 p.m. ET - The Arena at TD Place (TSN, CEBL+, TSN+, NLSE)

Game #43 - Sunday, June 15 - SSK at WPG - 2 p.m. CDT / 1 p.m. CST / 3 p.m. ET - Canada Life Centre (CEBL+, TSN+)

Game #44 - Sunday, June 15 - SSS at CGY - 2 p.m. MT / 4 p.m. ET - WinSport Event Centre (CEBL+, TSN+)

