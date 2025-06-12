Vancouver Bandits Sign CEBL Assists Record Holder, Former Houston Cougars Star Corey Davis Jr.

June 12, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Guard Corey Davis Jr. with the Calgary Surge

LANGLEY, B.C. - The Vancouver Bandits announced Thursday that the club has signed 6'1" American guard Corey Davis Jr.

No stranger to the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), Davis Jr. was a member of the Calgary Surge during the 2024 season where he set the league record for most assists in a single season with 126 helpers. Appearing and starting in 19 regular season games and three playoff games, he averaged 13.4 points, 6.6 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals through 33.1 minutes played. He finished the season with three consecutive, 20+ point performances in the postseason, leading the Surge from the Play-In round to the CEBL Western Conference Final.

Davis Jr. most recently played professionally with Vanoli Cremona, the highest-tier level of Italy's basketball league system, where he appeared in 30 games and averaged 13.6 points, 5.6 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 29.8 minutes of action per game during the 2024-25 season. His pro career also includes stops in Spain, Montenegro, France, Turkey and a stint with the Washington Wizards during the 2019 NBA Summer League.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to be back in the CEBL and can't wait to get started with the Bandits. I'm looking forward to working with coach Kyle and the team, and building on the success that the Bandits have had so far this season," said Davis Jr.

A member of the University of Houston's men's basketball team for two seasons from 2017 to 2019, Davis Jr. was a unanimous First Team All-American Athletic Conference selection in 2019. Davis Jr. also helped the Cougars advance to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances, including a berth in the 2019 Sweet 16.

Davis Jr. will be on the active roster for the Vancouver Bandits game Saturday evening at home when the club hosts the visiting Montréal Alliance at Langley Events Centre.

In a corresponding move, the club has placed guard Izaiah Brockington on its Suspended List in order to accommodate Davis Jr.'s addition while adhering to CEBL roster rules, which limit clubs to four Import players on active rosters.

