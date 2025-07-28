Guard Tristan Jass Returns for $10,000 Half-Court Shootout at Final Bandits Home Game

LANGLEY, BC - The Vancouver Bandits are set to close out the 2025 CEBL regular season with a bang.

As part of Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday, August 3rd, Bandits guard and social media sensation Tristan Jass returns to Langley Events Centre for the Tristan Jass $10,000 Halfcourt Shootout. Four lucky fans in attendance will be randomly selected to participate in the competition at halftime against Jass. The last shooter standing takes home $10,000.

Event Format:

Four fans are drawn from the crowd in the first half.

At halftime, each fan takes a shot from halfcourt, followed by Tristan Jass to end the round.

If no one scores, they go again.

If one person hits, they win the cash.

If multiple fans hit, only those who made it advance to the next round.

Repeat until one winner remains.

Entry Rules:

Must be in attendance and hold a valid ticket.

If your seat is drawn, you can shoot or nominate someone from your ticket group.

All participants must sign a media release waiver before participating.

The Bandits, who clinched a playoff berth on July 13, host the Winnipeg Sea Bears in a tight race for playoff positioning. Fans can expect a sellout crowd with post-season implications on the line, marking one of the most crucial matchups of the year.

The Tristan Jass $10,000 Halfcourt Shootout is one of the many additions to what is shaping up to be the Bandits' most electric night of the year. Pre-game activities begin with the Bandits Backyard BBQ starting at 3 p.m. outside Langley Events Centre, featuring $1 hot dogs, live music, an inflatable kids play area, a sign making station and a beer garden for fans 19 and over. Tip-off takes place at 5 p.m. and single game tickets are available for purchase by following this link.

Jass, who appeared in two preseason games for the Bandits on May 8 and 10 respectively, has been placed on the Bandits' Suspended List since July 1, 2025 as a result of the CEBL's Import player limitations, restricting clubs to a maximum of four Import (non-Canadian) players on an Active Roster at a time. His "YouTuber to Pro Hooper" web series, documenting his day-to-day experience playing with the club, has garnered over 1.2 million views on YouTube.

