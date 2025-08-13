Mitch Creek and Tyrese Samuel Headline 2025 CEBL Award Nominees

August 13, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

LANGLEY, BC - The Vancouver Bandits, in conjunction with the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), announced that forwards Mitch Creek and Tyrese Samuel are among the nominees for Most Valuable Player and Canadian Player of the Year, respectively, at the 2025 CEBL Awards.

The 2025 CEBL Awards, taking place on Thursday, August 21 at 5 p.m. PDT at The Metropolitan Entertainment Centre (The MET) in Winnipeg, Manitoba, serve as the first official event of 2025 Championship Weekend (CW25), which runs from August 21 to 24.

In total, eight individual CEBL awards will be presented in 2025.

2025 CEBL Award Finalists

Most Valuable Player: Mitch Creek (Vancouver Bandits), Sean East II (Edmonton Stingers)

Canadian Player of the Year: Sean Miller-Moore (Calgary Surge), Tyrese Samuel (Vancouver Bandits)

Sixth Man of the Year: Chris Smith (Edmonton Stingers), Zane Waterman (Ottawa BlackJacks)

Defensive Player of the Year: Greg Brown III (Calgary Surge), Jameer Nelson Jr. (Calgary Surge)

Developmental Player of the Year: Aaron Rhooms (Edmonton Stingers), Isaac Simon (Saskatchewan Rattlers)

The 2025 CEBL Coach of the Year, Clutch Player of the Year (most Target Score Winners), Fox 40 Officiating Recognition Award winner and All-CEBL First, Second, and All-Canadian teams will also be announced at the CEBL Awards on August 21.

Creek's leadership and production were instrumental in Vancouver's league-best 19-5 record this season. He finished second in the CEBL in scoring with 24.4 points per game, ranked third in three-point percentage (48.6%), and fourth in field goal percentage (58.4%). The 6-foot-5 Australian's 488 total points were the second-highest in the league in 2025 and the fourth-most ever recorded in a single CEBL season. He also ranked among the league's top 10 in several other categories, including free throws made (2nd - 110), field goals made (3rd - 171), minutes played (6th - 687.7), and steals (9th - 30).

In his first CEBL season, Samuel was a dominant presence for the Bandits and the only player in the league to average more than 20 points (21.4) and 10 rebounds (10.8) per game. Despite appearing in just 15 games, the Canadian big man tied for the league lead with six Target Score Winners and led the CEBL in field goal percentage (65.9%). He also ranked third in rebounds per game and tied for third with eight double-doubles.

All CEBL award winners will receive a customized ring from Jostens, the official Supplier of Awards and Rings of the CEBL; a custom trophy from protocole, crafted from maple and solid metal with a silkscreened CEBL logo; and a special gift from the league's partner, Foot Locker.

Award nominees and winners are determined by votes cast by the league's head coaches, general managers, assistant coaches, select league broadcasters, and internal media personnel. Team representatives are prohibited from voting for a player or head coach from their own team.

The 2025 CEBL Playoffs begin tomorrow (Thursday, August 14) with a Play-In round doubleheader at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. PT. The Bandits will host the Western Conference Semifinal on Saturday, August 16th at 12:30 PM PT at Langley Events Centre between either the Edmonton Stingers or Calgary Surge. Tickets for the single-elimination playoff game start as low as $20 per person and are on sale now at this link.

For full details on the CEBL's playoff format and 2025 matchups, please visit: https://www.cebl.ca/playoffs

The four-team CW25, hosted this year at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, features a Conference Finals doubleheader Friday, August 22, and the CEBL Championship Final on Sunday, August 24. The Championship Final official halftime performer will be acclaimed Canadian rapper k-os, while Winnipeg-based musicians The Lytics and Boogey The Beat will perform at the Conference Finals doubleheader. Ticket and event information is available at cebl.ca/championshipweekend.







