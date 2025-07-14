NBA-Experienced Dynamic Scorer Signs

July 14, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Saskatchewan Rattlers News Release







The Saskatchewan Rattlers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Monday that the club has signed 6-foot-7 guard Tevian Jones from Chandler, Arizona for the remainder of the 2025 season. Jones will make his Rattlers debut on Tuesday July 15, when the Rattlers host the Calgary Surge at SaskTel Centre.

"Tevian had a CEBL all-star season in his first year in the league in 2024," said General Manager and Vice-President of Basketball Operations, Barry Rawlyk. "The start of the 2025 season was a bit of a challenge for him just in terms of fit with a new team, so when the opportunity came available for a fresh start with us, he jumped at the opportunity. Tevian is a serious offensive threat and should add some needed scoring punch to our lineup."

During his three-year professional career, Jones has played in the NBA Summer League, NBA G League, and the CEBL. He has a career average of 11.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.2 blocks, and 24.8 minutes in 130 games.

Jones joined the Winnipeg Sea Bears for the start of the 2025 season, playing in 14 games while averaging 16.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.5 steals, and 31.8 minutes. Prior to joining the Sea Bears, Jones had a strong 2024-25 campaign with the Grand Rapids Gold in the NBA G League, where he averaged 14.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.4 steals over 18 games. He also recorded a season-high 30 points on February 1 against the Santa Cruz Warriors. The Gold reached the NBA G League Showcase Cup Semi Finals.

Prior to his time with Grand Rapids, Jones played in the NBA Summer League with the Brooklyn Nets and previously suited up for the Birmingham Squadron, Scarborough Shooting Stars, and New Orleans Pelicans. In the 2024 CEBL season, he showcased his all-around game with the Scarborough Shooting Stars, averaging 6.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists over 11 games, highlighted by a dominant 29-point, 12-rebound performance against the Montreal Alliance on June 23.

Jones played his collegiate career at Southern Utah University and the University of Illinois, where he was a standout scorer. He averaged 17.8 points per game in his final season at Southern Utah, which led him to be named a finalist for Lou Henson National Player of the Year in 2023. During his collegiate career, Jones has earned All-Big Sky Conference First Team (2021), NABC Division 1 All-District 6 First Team (2021, 2023), and All-Big Sky Conference Third Team (2022). In his final season with Southern Utah University, he helped lead the Thunderbirds to the Western Athletic Conference Tournament where Jones scored a team-high 17 points accompanied by three rebounds, and one steal while shooting 50 per cent from the field. The Thunderbirds lost in the Final to Grand Canyon University with a score of 66 to 84.

The 2025 schedule features a new 24-game slate. The 2025 CEBL Playoffs are scheduled to begin Thursday, August 14 with the Conference Play-In games, followed by the Conference Semifinals on Saturday, August 16. The winners will advance to CW25 to join the Winnipeg Sea Bears (host team) and the top-ranked team from the Eastern Conference who are automatically seeded into the Conference Finals. The full playoff schedule with tipoff times will be announced at a later date.

General public and returning season ticket members can claim their seats for the entire Rattlers 2025 season by using Account Manager. All tickets can also be purchased through the Rattlers Front Office (306) 244-2181, Saskatchewan Rattlers website, or via Ticketmaster. Flex Ticket Bundles can be purchased online or at the Rattlers Front Office, which features a minimum of four-tickets in any section. Single game tickets are available now via Ticketmaster. For more seating options, suites, and group rates; fans can contact an account executive.







