CEBL Adds Game to 2025 Regular Season Schedule

July 14, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Ottawa BlackJacks tip off against the Montréal Alliance

The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Monday the addition of a game to its 2025 regular season schedule, as the Montréal Alliance will host the Ottawa BlackJacks on Wednesday, Aug. 6 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Verdun Auditorium. The game will be streamed live on CEBL+, powered by Tonybet, TSN+, and RDS.ca.

The matchup ensures all 10 CEBL teams will complete the season with 24 games officially recorded as a win or loss in the 2025 regular season standings, maintaining competitive balance amid a tight Eastern Conference playoff race.

The Alliance will offer a 48-hour presale window for season seat holders before tickets go on sale to the public this Wednesday, July 16 at 11 a.m. ET. For ticket information for all CEBL games, visit cebl.ca/tickets and cebl.ca/cw25/tickets.

Flexible ticket packages are currently available to purchase by visiting theblackjacks.ca/tickets.

