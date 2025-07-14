Sea Bears Add Scoring Power with Signing of Maurice Calloo

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Sea Bears announced the signing of Canadian forward Maurice Calloo, a 6-foot-10 scorer from Windsor, Ont., who brings international experience, proven CEBL production and high-level NCAA pedigree to the roster.

Calloo joins the Sea Bears following a strong start to the 2024 Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season with the Saskatchewan Rattlers, where he averaged 14.1 points and 6.2 rebounds over 10 games. The 24-year-old also played for the Calgary Surge in 2023 and the Guelph Nighthawks (now Calgary) in 2022, reaching the CEBL Championship Final with Calgary in their inaugural season.

"Maurice gives us size, athleticism, and scoring versatility, but also valuable CEBL and international experience," said head coach and general manager Mike Taylor. "He's proven he can contribute at every level, and we're excited to bring his presence to our lineup."

Calloo has built a well-traveled professional resume that includes stints with the Windy City Bulls and Salt Lake City Stars of the NBA G League, as well as standout seasons overseas in Luxembourg and Taiwan. Most recently, he averaged 27.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game with Taiwan. Prior to that, he averaged 26.4 points and 8.3 rebounds in 14 games with Grengewald Hostert in Luxembourg's top league, including a career-high 44 points on Jan. 27, 2024.

A product of Oregon State University, Calloo averaged 8.6 points and 3.5 rebounds in his senior year with the Beavers. He played a pivotal role in their 2021 Pac-12 championship run and NCAA Elite Eight appearance, leading the team in scoring in the Pac-12 title game and again in the Elite Eight with 13 points against Houston. His clutch performances earned him a place on Team Canada for the 2022 FIBA AmeriCup.

Known for his ability to stretch the floor and step up in big moments, Calloo brings size, shooting and versatility to the Sea Bears frontcourt as the team pushes toward Championship Weekend, hosted in Winnipeg this August.

