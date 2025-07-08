Terry Roberts and Jaylin Williams Depart for NBA Summer League

July 8, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Winnipeg Sea Bears News Release







WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Sea Bears announced the signings of Trevon Scott and Will Richardson, who will join the team for the upcoming road trip and continue with the club through July 20, while Terry Roberts and Jaylin Williams participate in NBA Summer League.

Roberts will suit up for the Brooklyn Nets' Summer League roster, while Williams will join the Dallas Mavericks.

Scott will take the roster spot of Williams, bringing a wealth of professional experience across the NBA, NBA G League, and international competition. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 11.6 points per game this past season with the Long Island Nets, where he played alongside Sea Bears guard Terry Roberts.

Since turning pro in 2020, Scott has played in the NBA G League with the Greensboro Swarm, Salt Lake City Stars, Cleveland Charge, San Diego Clippers, Osceola Magic, and Long Island Nets. He also appeared in two NBA games with the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2021-22 season. In 2023, he added international experience to his resume with Fos Provence Basket in France's LNB Pro B.

"Tre Scott is a long, versatile athlete with a track record of positively impacting teams like he did this season in the G League where he helped turn Long Island around," said head coach and general manager Mike Taylor. "Tre knows the CEBL well after a good season in Calgary and we look forward to adding his experience."

Scott played 12 games with the Calgary Surge in 2023, where he averaged 11.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. That same year, he posted a 25-point performance against Raptors 905 in the G League, showcasing his scoring ability.

A graduate of the University of Cincinnati, Scott earned All-AAC First Team honours and was named AAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2020. Known for his two-way versatility, rebounding presence and defensive IQ, Scott adds experience and depth to a Sea Bears roster making its push through the second half of the season.

Will Richardson will fill in for Terry Roberts at the guard position. The 6-foot-5 guard spent the last two seasons with the Grand Rapids Gold of the NBA G League, where he played alongside Jaylin Williams. He averaged 11.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists 2024-25.

"Will is a talented big point guard who caught my eye this season with Grand Rapids in the G League," said Taylor. "He is a crafty left handed playmaker who scores and sets up his teammates well."

Richardson played five collegiate seasons at the University of Oregon, developing a reputation as a steady floor general with great shooting and excellent decision-making. He finished his NCAA career ranked top-10 in program history in assists, three pointers made and steals.

Both Scott and Richardson will be active for the Sea Bears' game on the road against the Saskatchewan Rattlers on July 11, and will remain with the team through the conclusion of NBA Summer League on July 20.

Scott will rematch his former CEBL team in his first home appearance with Winnipeg. The Sea Bears tip off against the Calgary Surge at Canada Life Centre on Thursday, July 17 at 7 PM. Tickets are available now at seabears.ca.







