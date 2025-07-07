Winnipeg Sea Bears Release Tevian Jones
July 7, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)
Winnipeg Sea Bears News Release
Winnipeg, MB - The Winnipeg Sea Bears announced today that Tevian Jones has been released from the team as he pursues other professional opportunities.
"The CEBL is a stepping-stone league, and we often see players come and go. We appreciate Tevian's time with us in Winnipeg and wish him success in the next steps of his career," said head coach and general manager Mike Taylor.
Jones appeared in 14 games for the Sea Bears this season. The organization thanks Tevian for his time in Winnipeg and wishes him the very best in the next chapter of his career.
With Jones' departure, the Sea Bears now have an open import roster spot and are actively exploring options to strengthen the lineup heading into the final stretch of the season.
The Sea Bears return home to Canada Life Centre on July 17 against the Calgary Surge at 7:00 p.m.
