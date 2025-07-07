Winnipeg Sea Bears Release Tevian Jones

July 7, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Winnipeg Sea Bears News Release







Winnipeg, MB - The Winnipeg Sea Bears announced today that Tevian Jones has been released from the team as he pursues other professional opportunities.

"The CEBL is a stepping-stone league, and we often see players come and go. We appreciate Tevian's time with us in Winnipeg and wish him success in the next steps of his career," said head coach and general manager Mike Taylor.

Jones appeared in 14 games for the Sea Bears this season. The organization thanks Tevian for his time in Winnipeg and wishes him the very best in the next chapter of his career.

With Jones' departure, the Sea Bears now have an open import roster spot and are actively exploring options to strengthen the lineup heading into the final stretch of the season.

The Sea Bears return home to Canada Life Centre on July 17 against the Calgary Surge at 7:00 p.m.







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from July 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.