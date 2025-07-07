Bandits Guard Izaiah Brockington Signs with Los Angeles Clippers for 2025 NBA Summer League

July 7, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Vancouver Bandits News Release









Vancouver Bandits guard Izaiah Brockington

(Vancouver Bandits) Vancouver Bandits guard Izaiah Brockington(Vancouver Bandits)

LANGLEY, BC - The Vancouver Bandits announced Monday that guard Izaiah Brockington has signed an NBA Summer League contract with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The news was announced by the Clippers on social media and the club's website in a release. Brockington was a member of the Clippers' organization prior to joining the Bandits, dressing in 11 games for the club's NBA G League affiliate, San Diego Clippers, during the 2024-25 season.

A 6-foot-4 guard from Philadelphia, PA, Brockington served as a high impact Import player, appearing and starting in the first eight games of the 2025 CEBL season. He averaged 10.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists and finished in double-digit scoring on four occasions.

Brockington will be joined by 2025 NBA Draft selections Konan Niederhauser (30th overall) and Kobe Sanders (50th overall) on the Clippers' roster, who will begin NBA Summer League play on July 11 with scheduled games running until July 20.

Brockington becomes the third member of the 2025 Bandits roster to have been signed to the NBA Summer League, joining Kyle Mangas (San Antonio Spurs) and Tyrese Samuel (Brooklyn Nets). Brockington has been on the Bandits' Suspended List since June 14, 2025 and will continue to be listed in order for him to participate in NBA Summer League play while also retaining his CEBL rights, with the option to return to the club at the conclusion of his commitments.

Images from this story







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from July 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.