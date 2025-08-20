Emmanuel Akot Set to Rejoin Winnipeg Sea Bears Ahead of Championship Weekend
Winnipeg Sea Bears News Release
WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Sea Bears announced today that forward Emmanuel Akot is expected to play in this week's western conference final game as part of Championship Weekend.
Akot recently represented South Sudan in the AfroBasket tournament. Following the team's elimination on Tuesday, he began his journey back to Winnipeg in an effort to rejoin the Sea Bears in time for Friday's matchup against the Calgary Surge at Canada Life Centre.
"From every corner of this organization we want to do what's best for the team, and having Emman with us is best for the team. We're glad he's coming back and can't wait for him to rejoin his teammates here" said general manager and head coach Mike Taylor.
Akot, a key contributor for the Sea Bears this season, temporarily departed earlier this month to pursue the international opportunity with South Sudan. A complaint was filed with FIBA regarding the South Sudan Federation failure to provide proper notice of Akot's call-up to the national team and South Sudan has since apologized to the Sea Bears for the oversight. The forward's return adds depth and experience to the Winnipeg lineup as they prepare for their first-ever Championship Weekend on home court.
The Sea Bears face the Calgary Surge in the Western Conference Final on Friday, August 22 at 7:30 p.m. at Canada Life Centre. The upper bowl is now open to accommodate the demand as the organization expects a large crowd for the home team's playoff game.
