Sea Bears Open Upper Bowl for Historic Playoff Doubleheader on August 22

Published on August 16, 2025 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Sea Bears announced today that the upper bowl of Canada Life Centre will be opened for the team's home playoff doubleheader on Friday, August 22.

The action begins at 5:00 p.m. with the Eastern Conference Final, followed by the Sea Bears' Western Conference Final matchup at 7:30 p.m.. With thousands of fans already securing their seats, the organization is expanding capacity to ensure as many Manitobans as possible can be part of this historic night.

"We couldn't be more excited to host the Western Conference Final in Winnipeg," said Jason Smith, President of the Winnipeg Sea Bears. "We're so grateful for the incredible support we've received from our fans over our first three seasons, and having the chance to play this important game, while also hosting Championship Weekend here at home with the best fans in the CEBL, is truly special."

The Sea Bears' inaugural playoff game at Canada Life Centre in 2023 drew one of the largest crowds in CEBL history. With the upper bowl now opening, the organization is anticipating another electric atmosphere as fans rally behind their team and showcase Winnipeg as one of the best basketball markets in the country.

Tickets for the doubleheader are available now at seabears.ca. Fans are encouraged to secure their seats early, as demand is expected to remain high leading up to game day.

Event Details

Date: Friday, August 22, 2025

Location: Canada Life Centre

Eastern Conference Final: 5:00 p.m.

Winnipeg Sea Bears Playoff Game: 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit CEBL.ca/cw25







