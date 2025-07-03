Shawn Desman Leads Star-Studded Lineup at CW25 Festival, Presented by Playnow

The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) and Winnipeg Sea Bears, in collaboration with the Province of Manitoba and the City of Winnipeg, announced Thursday a star-studded lineup of performers for ancillary events during 2025 Championship Weekend (CW25), including acts for the CW25 Festival, presented by PlayNow - a free, three-day street festival running August 22-24 in downtown Winnipeg - as well as the 2025 CEBL Awards.

Headlining the festival is multi-Platinum Canadian pop icon Shawn Desman, who returns to the national spotlight with new music, sold-out shows, and a feature on Drake's All the Parties. Known for early 2000s hits like Electric and Shook, Desman helped define a generation of Canadian pop and R&B, earning a Platinum album, five Platinum singles, a JUNO, three MMVAs, and multiple SOCAN Awards. After a hiatus, he made a strong comeback in 2023 with the Top 10 hit Maniac and the viral Love Me With The Lights On, a collaboration with Knix promoting body positivity. Desman's momentum continues with his latest single Body, connecting with both longtime fans and new audiences.

Haviah Mighty - a Juno Award-winning rapper and the first hip-hop artist to win the Polaris Music Prize - will also perform at the festival. The former member of The Sorority released her acclaimed solo debut 13th Floor in 2019, tackling themes of race, gender, and power.

The Funk Hunters will take the stage as the featured performer at the 2025 CEBL Awards. A Vancouver-based electronic duo known for blending funk, soul, and bass music. With performances at festivals like Coachella and Shambhala, they've built a global following through their dynamic live shows and genre-crossing collaborations.

Other talented Canadian artists booked for the festival include:

Free Label, a Toronto-based group known for its genre-blurring mix of funk, R&B, and alternative pop, is praised for its infectious grooves.

Roman Clarke, a Manitoba native whose soulful vocals and hybrid pop-rock sound have earned acclaim across Canada's indie scene.

YSN Fab, a rising hip-hop artist from Winnipeg who's garnered millions of streams with his introspective lyrics and hometown pride.

Boogey the Beat, the acclaimed Anishinaabe DJ and producer whose fusion of powwow rhythms and electronic beats has captivated audiences worldwide. He will also perform at the CEBL's Eastern Conference Final on August 22.

Ami Cheon, a soulful singer-songwriter celebrated for her emotive voice and local community roots.

Snakie + Courtney Fox, a dynamic duo bringing dance favourites to the festival stage.

Jeremie & the Delicious Hounds, a Francophone funk-soul band known for their feel-good live shows and retro grooves.

Wackydoodle Dance Party, a kid-friendly, all-ages experience full of music, movement, and interactive fun.

All performances at the CW25 Festival, presented by PlayNow will take place on the Princess Auto Main Stage, located at the corner of Graham Avenue and Carlton Street in Downtown Winnipeg. The festival will also feature food trucks, 3x3 basketball, the Champions Market powered by Third + Bird, interactive fan activities, and more. More festival schedule details, performance times, and on-site activations will be revealed in the coming weeks.

The CW25 Event Pass is now available through Ticketmaster. Passholders will gain access to all marquee events, including the 2025 CEBL Awards and the CW25 Commissioner's Luncheon, presented by Telpay and hosted in partnership with The Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce.

Registration is also now open for the CW25 Coaches Clinic, presented by Fox40. Designed for coaches at all levels, the clinic will feature sessions led by CEBL head coaches, offering valuable insights into player development, strategy, and leadership. More details and registration are available at Ticketmaster.

Tickets for all three CW25 games are available now via Ticketmaster. The Winnipeg Sea Bears are guaranteed a berth in the Western Conference Final on Friday night and fans can find more details, ticket offers, the full event schedule, and become a CW25 Insider for exclusive offers and updates on all CW25 events at cebl.ca/CW25.







