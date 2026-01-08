Sea Bears Agreed to Terms with Nathan Bilamu

Published on January 8, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Winnipeg Sea Bears News Release







Winnipeg, MB - The Winnipeg Sea Bears are pleased to announce that they have agreed to terms with forward Nathan Bilamu for the upcoming season.

Bilamu (6-5; born August 7, 2000 in Hamilton, ON) returns to Winnipeg after a productive 2025 season with the Sea Bears in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL). In his rookie professional season with Winnipeg, he appeared in 20 games and averaged 5.5 points and 3.1 rebounds per game, showing consistent effort and earning increased playing time as the season progressed.

"We are excited to have Nate back as he builds on what he started here," said Head Coach and General Manager, Mike Raimbault. "Last summer he brought a tremendous commitment to the team, specifically a passion for winning that showed in his effort and willingness to do whatever it took to help this group."

Before joining Winnipeg, Bilamu enjoyed a standout university career at Lakehead University, where he emerged as a versatile two-way player. In his senior season (2024-25), Bilamu averaged 19.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He was named an Ontario University Athletics (OUA) First-Team All-Star and a U-SPORTS Second-Team All-Canadian.

Following his time in the CEBL, Bilamu continued his professional career overseas with Esgueira Basket in Portugal's Liga Portuguesa de Basquetebol. Through early 2025-26 international competition, he has been a key rotation player, averaging around 12.4 points and 4.1 rebounds per game while logging significant minutes.

The season ticket member renewal deadline is January 15, 2026. Fans can renew or purchase new season tickets at https://www.seabears.ca/season-tickets-2026.







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from January 8, 2026

Sea Bears Agreed to Terms with Nathan Bilamu - Winnipeg Sea Bears

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.