Sea Bears Agrees to Terms with Isiah Osborne

Published on January 28, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Winnipeg, MB - The Winnipeg Sea Bears are pleased to announce that they have agreed to terms with guard Isiah Osborne for the 2026 Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season.

Osborne, a 6'5" guard from Windsor, Ontario, brings a wealth of professional experience to Winnipeg. Across 49 career CEBL games, Osborne has averaged 25.1 minutes, 10.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game, between the Edmonton Stingers, Montréal Alliance, and Ottawa BlackJacks.

"Isiah's background as a dynamic offensive player and his athletic capabilities made him an ideal fit for our system," said Head Coach and General Manager Mike Raimbault. "He brings positional size and versatility at both ends of the floor and has the ability to impact winning in a variety of ways."

On agreeing to terms with Winnipeg, Osborne said, "I've hit big shots in this league, but nothing comes without hard work and teammates who make winning possible. That's why I'm excited to come to Winnipeg. I'm grateful for the opportunity and I'm coming in ready to grind."

Osborne is currently competing with Energa Kotwica Kołobrzeg in Poland. Prior to turning professional, Osborne appeared in 23 NCAA games with the University of Texas at El Paso. He then spent two seasons at Carleton University (2018-2020), where he played 43 U SPORTS games and helped lead the Ravens to back-to-back U SPORTS national championships. Osborne earned All-Star honours in both seasons and was named U SPORTS Championship MVP in 2020.

A highly experienced professional, Osborne has played professionally in Canada with the Stingers, Surge, and Alliance, as well as internationally in Finland (Kouvot), Greece (Maroussi), Latvia (Rīgas ZeÄ1/4Ä1/4i), Lithuania (Prienų and Gargždų), and Romania with CSM Corona Brașov of the Rome DivA league.

