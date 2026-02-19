Sea Bears Sign Guard David Walker

Winnipeg, MB - The Winnipeg Sea Bears today announce the signing of Canadian guard David Walker.

Walker most recently appeared for the Ottawa BlackJacks in the 2025 Canadian Elite Basketball League season, where on Aug. 16 2025, in a playoff game, he had a standout performance, scoring 19 points, grabbing 4 rebounds, and recording 3 steals in 25 minutes. Prior to his time in Ottawa, he suited up for the Scarborough Shooting Stars in 2025. Walker was also recognized as a finalist for the 2024 CEBL Developmental Player of the Year award.

In addition, Walker was a finalist for the 2023 U SPORTS Player of the Year award, recognizing his outstanding performance at the university level and cementing his reputation as one of Canada's top basketball talents.

Over his CEBL career, playing for Brampton Honey Badgers, Scarborough Shooting Stars, and Ottawa BlackJacks, Walker has averaged 8.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game.

"David fits the identity we're building. He's a tough, physical Canadian guard with league experience who strengthens our Canadian depth," said Lead Assistant Coach and Assistant General Manager Alex Campbell. "He defends with purpose, plays hard, and gets downhill offensively. We believe he has tremendous upside, and I think Sea Bears Nation is going to appreciate the way he competes and works every single day."

Walker was originally selected 22nd overall in the 2024 CEBL Draft and began his professional career with the Brampton Honey Badgers, where he averaged 7.3 points and 2.8 rebounds in 16 games during the 2024 season.

Before turning professional, Walker starred at Toronto Metropolitan University, averaging 16.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists during the 2023-24 season.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to join the Sea Bears," said Walker. "Winnipeg has built something special, and I'm coming in ready to bring toughness, versatility, and a winning mindset every time I step on the floor."

