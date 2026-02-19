Mazereeuw Promoted to President and CEO of Canadian Elite Basketball League

Published on February 19, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release







Toronto, ON - The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) today announced that Ty Mazereeuw has been promoted to President and Chief Executive Officer, leading the league into its next phase of growth.

Mazereeuw's appointment as CEO was approved by the league's Board of Directors. He was named the league's first-ever President on May 1, 2025.

Over the past year, the CEBL has continued to build momentum through innovative commercial and digital initiatives, and has welcomed new private ownership groups.

"The league's growth and momentum are a testament to the dedication and talent of our owners, players, partners, and staff across the country," said Mazereeuw. "I'm excited to build on this foundation as we continue to strengthen the league's place in the sports landscape and deliver fast-paced, high-level basketball for fans."

Mazereeuw's more than 20 years of experience in the sports and entertainment industry has focused on innovation and revenue growth, including previous senior roles with the Canadian Football League (CFL), IMG, and Molson Sports and Entertainment.

Mazereeuw assumes the league's top executive role following the departure of the league's co-founder and former Commissioner, Mike Morreale, in October 2025. As CEO, Mazereeuw will oversee all league functions and work closely with the league's basketball operations leadership team on day-to-day basketball matters.

For the full 2026 CEBL schedule, visit cebl.ca/schedule. Details on the league's new playoff format are available at cebl.ca/playoffs, and ticket information for all CEBL games can be found at cebl.ca/tickets.







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from February 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.