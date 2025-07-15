Sea Bears Guard Cody John Placed on Suspended List

July 15, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Winnipeg Sea Bears News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Sea Bears announced that Canadian guard Cody John will be stepping away from the team for personal reasons for the next several weeks.

John has been placed on the club's suspended list, with the intention to reactivate him later this season.

The organization fully supports Cody's decision and wishes him well during this time.







