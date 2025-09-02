Thank You, Lee Genier

Published on September 2, 2025 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Saskatchewan Rattlers News Release







Canadian Basketball Ventures L.P. (CBV), the corporate entity that owns the Saskatchewan Rattlers, announced today that Lee Genier will be concluding his tenure as President.

Lee has been pivotal in shaping the Rattlers since the Canadian Elite Basketball League's (CEBL) inception in 2019. His leadership, vision, and unwavering dedication have helped build a strong foundation for professional basketball in Saskatchewan and have fostered meaningful connections with fans and the broader Saskatoon community.

During his second term as President, Lee once again brought passion and commitment to the organization, contributing to its growth and presence both on and off the court.

"It's been an incredible honour to lead the Saskatchewan Rattlers and contribute to the growth of the CEBL," said Genier. "I'm proud of what we've built together- from the passionate fan base to the strong community ties- and I look forward to cheering on the team as it continues to thrive."

CBV and the Rattlers sincerely thank Lee for his impactful leadership and many contributions. We wish him continued success and fulfillment in his future endeavours.







